Simple, Fancy, And Familiar — The Cocktail Jacques Pépin Keeps In Rotation

World-renowned chef Jacques Pépin is full of surprises. He puts croutons in his scrambled eggs. He favors store-bought butter over anything fancy. He makes sad-girl tortilla pizzas when he's short on time. And when it comes to one of his go-to cocktails, that, too, subverts expectations. Ever heard of a "reverse Manhattan?" Allow us (and Pépin) to explain.

In a clip shared by the Jacques Pépin Foundation on Instagram, the French-born cooking star shares some of the sips he keeps on rotation, including this twist on the sweet, woody classic. "When I came to this country, I was introduced to [the] Manhattan. I love Manhattans, too, but I end up doing what I call a reverse Manhattan," he explains in the video. For context, a regular Manhattan is made up of 2 parts whiskey and 1 part vermouth. The reverse version swaps the ratio, going heavier on the sweeter stuff while adding only a dash of whiskey.

When crafting this cocktail, Pépin starts with a lot of ice — a good way to dilute the strong flavors if you're seeking a smoother gulp. As he says, he's "generous" with the red vermouth, a fortified wine notable for its complex taste — rich with notes of caramel, dark fruits, and warming spices like clove and cinnamon. By reversing the ratio of whiskey, which is stronger, sharper, and more boozy, Pépin's drink still has some kick, but a lower ABV and all-around lighter, sweeter profile.