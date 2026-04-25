This State Has 2 Of The Most Unique Costco Locations In America

Costco wholesale club shoppers appear to have it all — there's the long list of benefits of buying a membership (like bonus savings on gas and vacations) as well as a bunch of hot new foods to try in 2026. Another feature that comes in clutch for Costco shoppers is that they can use their membership card to access any store throughout the U.S. So if you're planning to travel, looking to experience something different, and happen to be a Costco member, then consider a trip to the state of New York with a warehouse visit on your itinerary. There are two store locations in the New York City metro area (Port Chester and Sunset Park, Brooklyn) that offer unique architecture with two stories of shopping (which makes sense given how densely populated the area is).

"So you're saying...I can get samples from two floors?" a curious Redditor asked (and let's be honest — we wondered the same thing, too). However both two-story locations house appliances, electronics, and other products on the first floor with almost all of the food items — including the free samples — upstairs. And if it's the freebies you're after, be sure to get to these locations promptly. Yelp reviewers note Brooklyn seems to have fewer samples than other locations, and stops serving them early.