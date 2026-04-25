This State Has 2 Of The Most Unique Costco Locations In America
Costco wholesale club shoppers appear to have it all — there's the long list of benefits of buying a membership (like bonus savings on gas and vacations) as well as a bunch of hot new foods to try in 2026. Another feature that comes in clutch for Costco shoppers is that they can use their membership card to access any store throughout the U.S. So if you're planning to travel, looking to experience something different, and happen to be a Costco member, then consider a trip to the state of New York with a warehouse visit on your itinerary. There are two store locations in the New York City metro area (Port Chester and Sunset Park, Brooklyn) that offer unique architecture with two stories of shopping (which makes sense given how densely populated the area is).
"So you're saying...I can get samples from two floors?" a curious Redditor asked (and let's be honest — we wondered the same thing, too). However both two-story locations house appliances, electronics, and other products on the first floor with almost all of the food items — including the free samples — upstairs. And if it's the freebies you're after, be sure to get to these locations promptly. Yelp reviewers note Brooklyn seems to have fewer samples than other locations, and stops serving them early.
Out-of-town shoppers travel cross-country for two-story Costcos; locals say they're hazardous
Just how sought after are these two-story Costco locations? A Redditor who identified themselves as a Costco employee said they traveled from San Francisco to New York City and set out to find the two-story Costco they'd seen it in a training video during their visit. Commenters provided with the locations of the two-story stores. At another thread, a user posted a photo of shoppers riding up a moving walkway with their carts in front of them, and text read, "Costco in Port Chester, NY is two floors with both escalator and elevator!" A user responded, "Now that's as interesting as [explicative]."
It appears that precisely the elements that fascinate shoppers from around the country (the escalators, for example) are what New Yorkers profess a distaste for. One local shopper, describing their experience on the escalator at the Brooklyn store, said at r/Costco, "I've learned if you nudge the cart ever so slightly when on it, it'll move. The current escalators seem to malfunction like every hour." Brooklyn also once appeared on our list of the hands-down worst Costco locations in the U.S. because locals said congestion in the parking garage and foot traffic inside the store are unbearable.