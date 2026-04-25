The Only Type Of Potato Alton Brown Believes Fries Should Be Made From
If you ask Alton Brown which of his television shows defines him, he'd say "Good Eats." The Food Network series launched in 1999 and ran for 14 seasons, providing viewers with both culinary advice and food science. Brown is as intelligent and meticulous as ever in his latest YouTube series, "Alton Brown Cooks Food," which is similar to his magnum opus. In a recent video promoting the series, he revealed why he thinks fries should exclusively be made from russet potatoes.
Brown believes fries are best made from scratch, despite folks' dependence on fast food and hesitance around frying at home. "The main issue ... is that the russet potato, the only potato from which decent fries may be fabricated, is a fuel tank containing a lot of starch, and not a small amount of water," Brown says in the video. Much of the russets' water rapidly turns to steam, causing the hot oil to foam on the first fry, which intimidates some cooks. The first fry extracts moisture, replacing water with oil, and the second fry — the key to making French fries crispy — extracts more, giving the fries color and crunch.
Brown deems russets the top choice, and experts agree. Their high starch content guarantees a crisp exterior and fluffy inside, not to mention a golden-brown color and minimal greasiness. The starch absorbs moisture in the potato as it cooks. The starch cells expand with water and separate, creating a dry, fluffy texture in each fry.
Alton Brown swears by russet potato fries, and making them shouldn't scare you
Russets are the ultimate frying potato for more reasons than just their starch content. They have an earthy, nutty flavor (especially the skin). Their natural sugars caramelize beautifully, imparting subtle sweetness. Plus, their hardy design allows them to hold their shape without turning soggy. Like other potatoes, russets can also accommodate a myriad of French fry toppings, seasonings, herbs, and condiments, despite their distinct flavor.
Fans weighed in on Brown's advice. "Making french fries in our wok is genius!" one Instagram user commented about his frying vessel of choice. "I just made these, and they were so good ... 10/10 will make again!" raved another. "French fries are one of the most difficult things for a home cook to master ... I'll give this a shot. If Alton says it's good, it's good," chimed a Facebook user. Viewers on both platforms suggested using beef tallow in place of Brown's peanut oil, too.
If frying stresses you out, follow Brown's lead and bake the potatoes in advance, then chill them overnight. This will keep the oil from bubbling up when you eventually fry them, and you'll only need to fry once instead of twice. Thoroughly wash and dry the pot or fryer you're using too, since water and detergent residue can cause oil to foam. For restaurant-caliber results, dry the fries with a paper towel before frying them; moisture is the enemy of crispness.