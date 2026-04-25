The Only Type Of Potato Alton Brown Believes Fries Should Be Made From

If you ask Alton Brown which of his television shows defines him, he'd say "Good Eats." The Food Network series launched in 1999 and ran for 14 seasons, providing viewers with both culinary advice and food science. Brown is as intelligent and meticulous as ever in his latest YouTube series, "Alton Brown Cooks Food," which is similar to his magnum opus. In a recent video promoting the series, he revealed why he thinks fries should exclusively be made from russet potatoes.

Brown believes fries are best made from scratch, despite folks' dependence on fast food and hesitance around frying at home. "The main issue ... is that the russet potato, the only potato from which decent fries may be fabricated, is a fuel tank containing a lot of starch, and not a small amount of water," Brown says in the video. Much of the russets' water rapidly turns to steam, causing the hot oil to foam on the first fry, which intimidates some cooks. The first fry extracts moisture, replacing water with oil, and the second fry — the key to making French fries crispy — extracts more, giving the fries color and crunch.

Brown deems russets the top choice, and experts agree. Their high starch content guarantees a crisp exterior and fluffy inside, not to mention a golden-brown color and minimal greasiness. The starch absorbs moisture in the potato as it cooks. The starch cells expand with water and separate, creating a dry, fluffy texture in each fry.