9 Mistakes You're Making When Eating At Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has been a favorite among Americans looking for a homey meal with Southern roots since it was founded in 1969. Originally designed as a place where travelers could stop and get a home-cooked meal, the truth is Cracker Barrel has since morphed into a chain of restaurants known for its hospitality, Southern-style dishes, and iconic country store. In the beginning, people flocked to the restaurant because they loved that Dan Evins, the company's founder, was providing good meals and interesting shopping opportunities. Today, 40% of the restaurant chain's business is still made up of travelers.

This steady influx of people on the road has produced some pretty impressive numbers along the way. Every year, Cracker Barrel serves nearly as many biscuits (210 million) as it does guests (230 million). This is quite a loyal following for both the restaurant chain — and its homemade biscuits. And as if that's not enough, the chain also serves an impressive amount of some of its most beloved foods including 162 million eggs, 140 million slices of bacon, 75 million pancakes, and 13 million orders of Chicken n' Dumplings.

Yet, despite its loyal following and the massive amounts of country cooking turned out every day, people are still making mistakes when eating there. Not only are they costing themselves a few extra bucks, but they're also missing out on some well-kept secrets along the way. Below you'll find a breakdown of the biggest mistakes people make when dining at Cracker Barrel, like skipping the specials and forgetting about the to-go meal deals, and what you can do to avoid them.