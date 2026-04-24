9 Mistakes You're Making When Eating At Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel has been a favorite among Americans looking for a homey meal with Southern roots since it was founded in 1969. Originally designed as a place where travelers could stop and get a home-cooked meal, the truth is Cracker Barrel has since morphed into a chain of restaurants known for its hospitality, Southern-style dishes, and iconic country store. In the beginning, people flocked to the restaurant because they loved that Dan Evins, the company's founder, was providing good meals and interesting shopping opportunities. Today, 40% of the restaurant chain's business is still made up of travelers.
This steady influx of people on the road has produced some pretty impressive numbers along the way. Every year, Cracker Barrel serves nearly as many biscuits (210 million) as it does guests (230 million). This is quite a loyal following for both the restaurant chain — and its homemade biscuits. And as if that's not enough, the chain also serves an impressive amount of some of its most beloved foods including 162 million eggs, 140 million slices of bacon, 75 million pancakes, and 13 million orders of Chicken n' Dumplings.
Yet, despite its loyal following and the massive amounts of country cooking turned out every day, people are still making mistakes when eating there. Not only are they costing themselves a few extra bucks, but they're also missing out on some well-kept secrets along the way. Below you'll find a breakdown of the biggest mistakes people make when dining at Cracker Barrel, like skipping the specials and forgetting about the to-go meal deals, and what you can do to avoid them.
1. Skipping over the daily specials when ordering
Most people are creatures of habit. They get used to ordering the same dishes at their favorite restaurants every time they're there. Not only do they know what to expect from these menu items, but they also know they'll like the taste too. But if you rely only on your tried-and-true favorites every time you visit Cracker Barrel, you're missing out on new flavors and interesting dishes — and you're doing your taste buds a disservice, especially when those specials are only available that day of the week.
At Cracker Barrel, the daily specials offer an opportunity to try something that isn't on the regular menu. Some current daily specials include the Nashville Hot Southern Fried Chicken, which is served with sourdough bread, pickles, buttermilk ranch, and two or three classic sides, and the Weekend Honey Butter Southern Fried Chicken, which is served over grilled buttermilk biscuits with your choice of two or three classic sides. Both dishes are only available on the weekends.
Other popular daily specials include Chicken and Rice, Broccoli Cheddar Chicken, Turkey and Dressing, Fish Fry, and the Country Fried Pork Chops. In fact, some Redditors look forward to Tuesdays when they can get Fried Pork Chops and claim the accompanying vegetables are just like those their family makes. Another Reddit user says they get the pork chops and turn them into a sandwich every Tuesday.
2. Failing to ask about the military discount
It has become customary in the United States for businesses to show their appreciation to active-duty military members, veterans, and retirees for their service and sacrifice for the country. And, Cracker Barrel is no different. The restaurant chain offers a 10% discount to military members. But to receive the discount you need to be a Cracker Barrel Rewards member as well. So, make sure you join the rewards programs so that you can earn rewards and get your military discount. Of course, there are some employees who might let it slide, but technically they need to enforce the rule if you have your military card.
Likewise, there are some restrictions with the military discount. For instance, you cannot use the discount on Meals for Two, Take Home Meals, gift cards, or alcohol. It's also not valid on online orders, delivery, takeout orders, or catering. Keep in mind, this program is still relatively new, so it may change as the kinks get ironed out, so continue to check in with your server before your order.
3. Forgetting to use the restaurant's app for rewards
One of the best ways to save money, get free food, and earn rewards at the country store is to sign up for the Cracker Barrel rewards program. Then, each $1 you spend earns you one peg in rewards. Once you reach 75 pegs, you start earning rewards like shareables, drinks, and individual sides. By the time you reach 225 pegs, you can earn a free entree or a $15 store credit. You also earn a welcome reward when you sign up, a birthday reward, and even surprise rewards throughout the year.
Even though you can earn up to 5,000 pegs in a calendar year, Cracker Barrel only allows you to have up to 500 pegs in your account at any one time. So, you need to make sure you are using your rewards each time you have amassed enough, especially because the rewards are not transferable. That said, some servers on Reddit indicate that in some areas employees aren't allowed to remind you that you have rewards to use. So, be sure to use your app and ask if you have any rewards available. You don't want to let your hard-earned pegs go to waste.
4. Ignoring the seasonal menu items
Have you ever noticed that your cravings sometimes change with the seasons? During the winter you might crave creamy soups, juicy roasts, and hearty casseroles while in the summer you might want something lighter and more refreshing like salads and seafood. According to chefs, this is the beauty of eating seasonal foods and it can change your entire restaurant experience, especially because you get to enjoy something you haven't eaten in a while. That's also why you don't want to pass over the seasonal menu items at Cracker Barrel.
Not only will you see several returning favorites each season, but you will also get to try something new and interesting. And most items offered are usually comparable in price to the regular menu items. So, unless you have your heart set on a tried-and-true favorite, you should definitely check out the seasonal menu before those menu items are gone. Plus, there are generally seasonal items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner listed on the menu to choose from.
In the past, Cracker Barrel has featured menu items like Hushpuppy Dippers, Smoky Southern Salmon Salad, Eggs in the Basket, Campfire Steak Lunch, Louisiana-Style Shrimp Skillet, specialty burgers, pecan crusted catfish, and more. It may help to check out the menu online before you go so you have time to think about what you really want to order. Sometimes feeling rushed can cause you to resort to something you're familiar with and miss out on trying something new.
5. Disregarding the breakfast items when ordering later in the day
Breakfast food is comfort food at its finest. It's also budget-friendly, hearty, simple, and most importantly, satisfying. Plus, there's something nostalgic — and slightly rebellious — about eating breakfast for dinner. Not only does breakfast sometimes bring back memories of home, but it can also feel like an act of defiance to have it at dinner. Yet, many people don't realize or take advantage of the fact that you can get breakfast at Cracker Barrel any time of day.
This means you can order eggs, biscuits, gravy, waffles, French toast, pancakes, bacon, and more, anytime you want it. So, whether you want a breakfast indulgence or you work the late shift and want breakfast before your shift begins, you can order breakfast any hour you want — as long as the restaurant near you is open. Some would even argue breakfast at Cracker Barrel is one of the chain's best meal options.
Among the favorites are the restaurant's Strawberry-Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes. In fact, there are frequent requests on Reddit and other social media outlets for copycat recipes for these Cracker Barrel pancakes. Other breakfast favorites among Redditors include the traditional pancakes with the signature crispy edges, Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast, Old Timer's Breakfast, and Uncle Herschel's Favorite Breakfast.
6. Forgetting about the family meals when feeding a group
Feeding a crowd at home or at your place of business can take some creativity and planning. But when you know what options are available to you, you can put together a fairly nice spread that takes very little heavy lifting on your part — unless you count carrying in the food that you've ordered. At Cracker Barrel, there is a wide selection of family meals starting at around $45.99 that include breakfast, lunch, and dinner options to choose from.
These meals feed five people and depending on your location, you may also be able to get lemonade, sweet tea, orange juice, and freshly brewed coffee. You can also add on desserts, breads, and extra sides to round out your menu. And, if you have a large group to feed, Cracker Barrel also offers catering options including everything from the chain's traditional favorites like fried chicken and meatloaf to sandwich platters and catering supplies. The restaurant even offers holiday family meals at Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.
One mom told Business Insider that she ordered Cracker Barrel's Meatloaf n' Tenders family meal for her family of five and it equaled out to about $10 per person — and she even had leftovers. "The food was delicious and I loved not having to cook," she said.
7. Failing to join the online waitlist during peak hours
Nothing's worse than being hungry, arriving at a favorite establishment like Cracker Barrel, and then realizing you have a 30- to 45-minute wait before your meal is served. After all, perusing the country store, rocking in the rocking chairs, or playing checkers on the front porch of the restaurant can only pass the time for so long before you're ready to go somewhere else to eat. That's why you need to join the online waitlist for the restaurant during peak hours. If you are like most other diners you don't want to wait more than 30 minutes for a table no matter how good that Southern-style cooking is.
The key is knowing how to leverage the online waitlist found on the restaurant's website or in its mobile app. Just click to join the waitlist and you will be added to the store's list — and you will get to see how long your wait will be. Keep in mind, though, that this is not a reservation, so you may still have to wait when you arrive at the restaurant. But you can drastically reduce your wait time by using this service. Trying to dine during peak hours without using the online waitlist could just frustrate you and your party. Of course, the other option is to dine early for lunch or dinner, or later for breakfast to avoid the crowds.
8. Overlooking the $5 meal to go option
Life is busy and having food on hand that is ready to go when you have a few minutes to eat can be a real timesaver. Others like precooked meals because they see cooking as a chore and like the idea of having something ready to eat on hand. Perhaps that's why there's been such a growing interest in prepared foods, meal delivery services, and premade meals.
And, Cracker Barrel has an option for those looking for something quick and easy that won't break the bank. Yet, many people are not even aware of this option, despite the fact that servers on Reddit say they are now being encouraged to push the sale of these meals. Plus, the restaurant's meal-to-go options are surprisingly affordable in comparison to other options.
If you check the prices of precooked meals in your local grocery store, or you buy prepared meals from a home delivery service, you'll be hard pressed to find an option for $5 per meal. But, at Cracker Barrel, when you purchase a regular priced entree, you can get a Take Home Meal for just $5. These meals — which include Fried Homestyle Chicken and Mac and Cheese, Meatloaf and Mac and Cheese, and Smoky Grilled Chicken and Mashed Potatoes — are provided to you chilled and ready to be warmed up at home within the next day or so. One Reddit reviewer particularly liked the grilled chicken and noted that all of the meals looked "gorgeous."
9. Forgetting to utilize the special pricing and promotions
Inflation is real. And eating out is quickly becoming more costly than buying groceries and eating at home. In fact, restaurant prices are rising twice as fast as grocery prices, which has many people looking for hacks and other ways to save money when dining out. At Cracker Barrel, the chain offers deals and promotions as one way to make eating at the restaurant more affordable.
Interestingly, these special prices and promotions may not even be on the radar for most people though, especially because the deals typically have a short running time. The best way to find these promotions is to check the restaurant's website or app to see what they are promoting. You can also follow the chain on social media to see what's available, especially if the restaurant is one of your go-to establishments in your community.
As for what types of promotions you might see, one recent deal includes a dinner for two option which includes two homestyle meals with a shareable or dessert for $19.99. One Reddit user notes that this deal could mean that you're eating at Cracker Barrel for half the price, depending on what you order. The restaurant also offers early dinner deals, which include classic favorites like Homestyle Chicken, Meatloaf, and Country Fried Steak, where you can get a smaller portion of a dinner entree between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at a reduced price. This is ideal for large families or those who want home cooking without as many calories as what are found in a larger dinner entree.