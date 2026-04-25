Sprinkle Baking Soda On Chicken For The Juiciest Bite Of Your Life

Chicken is among the most versatile proteins out there, found in countless dishes and cuisines around the world. However, the generally lean nature of the meat means it can be prone to drying out during the cooking process. Fortunately, a little bit of food science is all that's needed to transform unappealingly dry chicken into the juiciest bite of your life. Just head to your pantry or fridge and grab that box of baking soda.

Some basic chemistry is at play with this lesser-known technique, which helps alleviate an undesirable side-effect of the cooking process. When meat is heated to cooking temperatures, the protein fibers firm and tighten, a process that not only toughens the meat but expels flavorful juices.

However, changing the pH of the meat can slow or reduce this undesirable outcome, and applying baking soda to the surface of your chicken is a perfect way to do it. With a pH of 8.5, baking soda is a basic or alkaline substance. That's measurably higher than chicken, which typically sits just under 6, on the acidic side of the scale. Sprinkling on about 1.5 teaspoons of baking soda per pound is enough for noticeable results with no significant negative impact on flavor. This trick is popular at many Chinese restaurants, where it's known as "velveting," after the luscious texture that results.