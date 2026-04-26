We Tried 7 Grocery Store Cinnamon Rolls And This Popular Brand Was The Worst

Starting your day with sweet, richly-flavored cinnamon rolls is a treat many people enjoy. What's less enjoyable, however, is the sometimes lengthy and involved process required to make them. Fortunately, most grocery stores offer a seemingly ideal solution: premade cinnamon rolls, ready to grab from the bakery or shelf. Still, not every variety is worth bringing home to your kitchen. We tried and ranked seven different store-bought cinnamon rolls, and the popular Bake Shop brand came in last place.

Our reviewer had nothing positive to say about the Aldi product, noting problems throughout the baked goods. Even a simple glance revealed an unappealing glaze, described by our reviewer as looking "more like skin than sugar." The rolls were also difficult to separate, requiring plenty of effort to cut through a bottom layer of dough described as "super tough."

Unfortunately, all that effort wasn't well rewarded. Bake Shop cinnamon rolls offer only bland flavor and an unappealing, difficult-to-chew texture. Overall, it's hard to see any reason to toss these in your cart, instead of picking another dessert or buying your cinnamon rolls elsewhere.