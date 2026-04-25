This Maple Syrup Alternative Has Deeper Flavor

When you're in need of maple syrup but don't have any on hand, you may have reached for an alternative. Agave syrup, molasses, and honey will work on top of pancakes, but there's another syrup option to consider. Sorghum syrup, made from an ancient grain that comes from Africa, is said to have a more complex flavor than maple syrup.

While maple syrup comes from a tree, sorghum syrup comes from the stalks of the plant of the same name. It's one of the most widely consumed grains in the world, and the United States is the world's largest producer. It is eaten as a grain and sometimes called milo, but the plant is also used for animal feed and as a renewable fuel source. In the 1800s, varieties of the crop were specifically imported to make sugar. The Slow Food Foundation for Biodiversity reported that by 1888, the United States produced 20 million gallons of it.

Sorghum syrup is most similar to molasses; however, many consider it to be more flavorful than both molasses and maple syrup. It has an earthy, nutty flavor, and it's still plenty sweet, but it won't overwhelm your taste buds like straight white sugar does. Today, sorghum syrup remains somewhat of an old-school Southern food — but one that deserves a revival.