What US Soldiers Ate During World War II

Training soldiers and navigating foreign lands is never an easy feat, but there are plenty of other logistics the American military had to conquer when entering World War II. This war was especially difficult because it was fought on two different sides of the world: Europe and the Pacific. One major accomplishment was finding a way to successfully feed the 12 million men and women who bravely went abroad to join the fight for freedom.

Many of us have heard horror stories about Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs), but those convenient yet unappetizing dishes weren't even invented until the '80s. Prior to that, the military had to overcome all kinds of hurdles to keep American soldiers' nutrition in tip-top shape thousands of miles from home. As a solution, soldiers ate A, B, C, D, and K rations that met different nutritional needs and had varying shelf lives.

What were rations like during the '40s? To shed light on the challenges and impressive feats of dining during the war, we've gathered three WWII experts: John C. McManus, an award-winning professor, author, military historian, and host of the new podcast WorldWar2Live; Thomas Brassil, the Director of Educational Programs and Museum Operations for the World War II Foundation; and Kim Guise, the Assistant Director for Curatorial Services at The National WWII Museum. Read on as each shares the kinds of meals and snacks soldiers ate during World War II.