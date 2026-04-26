The Classic Candy Frank Sinatra Wanted Before Going Onstage

Hired musicians often include riders in their contracts — a list of requirements for their dressing room and backstage areas. One surprising rider came from none other than classic crooner Frank Sinatra for a 1992 concert in Washington, D.C. Despite the fact that he preferred spending time in his dressing room alone, he asked that it be stocked with no fewer than 24 rolls of Life Savers.

According to a contemporary report from the Tampa Bay Times, Ol' Blue Eyes required 12 rolls of assorted Life Savers and 12 cherry-flavored rolls. He loved the cherry kind so much that his daughter Nancy reportedly included a roll in his casket, along with Tootsie Rolls, another one of the singer's favorite old-school candies.

Following the show, Sinatra apparently left most of his rider items at the venue, so the reason why he requested so much candy remains a mystery. Some believe hard candy can lubricate the throat in preparation for singing, but Luden's cough drops (also on his rider) presumably could have accomplished the same thing.