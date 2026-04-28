Add A Pinch Of Brown Sugar For Juicier, Tastier Burgers

If you're making smash burgers, you can literally just roll the rounded patties in a slight coating of brown sugar before smashing them to cook. The sugar will caramelize immediately in the pan or on the flattop. And because they're thin and cook fast, you don't need to worry about the sugar burning if they're not too heavily coated — think "caramelization," not "caramel coated." When you're prepping burgers for the grill, you can go with a simple brown sugar rub to help add a crust to the exterior, or incorporate the sugar into the meat mix. But you still don't want to go too heavy on the sugar.

If you make a simple burger mix with just chopped onion, you probably only need to measure a pinch or two of brown sugar, per burger. If you're going with more spices, you may want to aim for around five or so tablespoons per pound of ground beef. The brown sugar technique goes great with Cajun spices, cayenne pepper, or to balance out the vinegar in Worcestershire sauce.

When you're buying brown sugar, there can be a bit of confusion between light and dark. Brown sugar is simply refined sugar with molasses added. So, the darker it is, the more molasses it contains. Domino Dark Brown Sugar is perfect for burgers, especially when mixed into the meat, because it will hold more moisture. Many rub recipes go with dark brown sugar as well, but you just need to make sure the mix is balanced with fully dry ingredients, or you could end up with a full-on syrup situation. A little bit of sugar is good, too much and you may as well be making caramel apples.