Steak Not Searing Properly? You May Have Skipped This Crucial Step

One of the most critical aspects of cooking a great steak happens fast after the meat hits the heat. That's searing, which creates a rich browned crust on the meat's exterior and enhances the flavor with complex notes of char. However, that part of the process doesn't always work as they expected. Often, a failed sear is the result of skipping one key step that takes just seconds: patting your steak dry before it hits the grill or pan.

There's no complicated technique or sophisticated equipment required here. Simply grab a paper towel or two and dab the surface of both sides of the steaks, being careful not to leave behind any stuck bits of paper towel. Ideally, this should be done right before cooking to prevent any additional moisture buildup. You should dry the meat's surface no matter how you're cooking your steaks, as moisture is the universal enemy to a good sear.

On a food science level, it all comes down to the much-talked-about Maillard reaction. This process, where high heat produces flavorful chemical changes in compounds on the steak, only truly takes off once the moisture has been eliminated from the surface. Until then, the meat's exterior is functionally steamed as heat from the pan or grill evaporates the excess liquid. Too much of this results in the unfortunate gray exterior seen on poorly cooked steaks.