Steak Not Searing Properly? You May Have Skipped This Crucial Step
One of the most critical aspects of cooking a great steak happens fast after the meat hits the heat. That's searing, which creates a rich browned crust on the meat's exterior and enhances the flavor with complex notes of char. However, that part of the process doesn't always work as they expected. Often, a failed sear is the result of skipping one key step that takes just seconds: patting your steak dry before it hits the grill or pan.
There's no complicated technique or sophisticated equipment required here. Simply grab a paper towel or two and dab the surface of both sides of the steaks, being careful not to leave behind any stuck bits of paper towel. Ideally, this should be done right before cooking to prevent any additional moisture buildup. You should dry the meat's surface no matter how you're cooking your steaks, as moisture is the universal enemy to a good sear.
On a food science level, it all comes down to the much-talked-about Maillard reaction. This process, where high heat produces flavorful chemical changes in compounds on the steak, only truly takes off once the moisture has been eliminated from the surface. Until then, the meat's exterior is functionally steamed as heat from the pan or grill evaporates the excess liquid. Too much of this results in the unfortunate gray exterior seen on poorly cooked steaks.
A universal searing tip but not the only one
Although not drying the surface of your meat is one of the most common mistakes people make when searing, it's only one of a long list. For example, using too hot or cool temperatures can also result in failed sears, as can crowding the pan, using the wrong cooking vessel, or moving the meat too much. However, even if everything else is done right, failing to pat your steak dry can still seriously jeopardize the quality of your final sear.
This tip isn't just applicable to your steaks. Other proteins that benefit from a top-tier sear should also be patted dry, including choices like ahi tuna that often need an intense outer sear without overcooking the interior. Even vegetables should be dried thoroughly to ensure proper searing and browning.
So, before the next time you fire up your grill or heat up that pan, grab a few paper towels and pat down both sides of your steak. You'll solve a major source of searing problems in just seconds.