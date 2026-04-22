The 12 Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Grab At Costco In 2026

Mother's Day, which falls on May 10 this year, celebrates all those nurturing, caring maternal figures who mean so much to us. While Costco may seem like an unlikely place to shop for gifts, the warehouse retailer carries a wide range of treat baskets and specialty items ideal for the holiday. Instead of scheduling a potentially harrowing Mother's Day brunch, you can order a gift online and have it shipped directly to your mom (or any mother figure in your life). How convenient is that?

We perused Costco's website and uncovered plenty of perfect Mother's Day items, including fruit baskets, snack totes, dessert assortments, Belgian chocolates, caviar, and lots of other goodies. Keep in mind that the products featured here are part of Costco's online inventory. While you won't find them in warehouses, we included links to help you snag these goods easily. Also, the current prices for certain items are only available for a limited time, so we noted any sale end dates to ensure you get the best bargain. We also can't guarantee that these goods are available at every location, and it's possible that supplies may run out. Fortunately, Costco removes out-of-stock goods from its website in real time.