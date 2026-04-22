The 12 Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Grab At Costco In 2026
Mother's Day, which falls on May 10 this year, celebrates all those nurturing, caring maternal figures who mean so much to us. While Costco may seem like an unlikely place to shop for gifts, the warehouse retailer carries a wide range of treat baskets and specialty items ideal for the holiday. Instead of scheduling a potentially harrowing Mother's Day brunch, you can order a gift online and have it shipped directly to your mom (or any mother figure in your life). How convenient is that?
We perused Costco's website and uncovered plenty of perfect Mother's Day items, including fruit baskets, snack totes, dessert assortments, Belgian chocolates, caviar, and lots of other goodies. Keep in mind that the products featured here are part of Costco's online inventory. While you won't find them in warehouses, we included links to help you snag these goods easily. Also, the current prices for certain items are only available for a limited time, so we noted any sale end dates to ensure you get the best bargain. We also can't guarantee that these goods are available at every location, and it's possible that supplies may run out. Fortunately, Costco removes out-of-stock goods from its website in real time.
The Fruit Company Classic Mother's Day Tower
With fruit sourced from the Pacific Northwest, this gift tower includes Fuji apples and both Red D'Anjou and Green D'Anjou pears. Other goodies include strawberry licorice, flower-shaped cookies, and more, all of which come in adorable, spring-themed packaging.
You can purchase this Fruit Company Classic Mother's Day Tower online for $39.99 until April 30.
Mother's Day Gift Tray
If your mom is looking to elevate her snacking, this attractive wood gift tray comes stocked with a variety of gourmet items. From fancy cheese spread and stone-ground mustard to organic figs and green olives, her taste buds won't know what hit 'em.
You can purchase this Mother's Day Gift Tray online for $39.99 until May 4.
Vacaville Dried Fruit and Tropical Medley Spring Tin Tray
Featuring goodies like mangoes, pineapples, kiwis, apples, and plums, this snack assortment has a little something for every palate. Along with the selection of dried fruits, you also get cashews, almonds, banana chips, coconut chunks, and more.
You can purchase this Vacaville Dried Fruit and Tropical Medley Spring Tin Tray online for $39.99.
Libanais Baklava Assortment
For worldly snackers, authentic, hand-crafted baklava is an excellent option. This gift set comes with 100 pieces, including varieties like pistachio, cashew, walnut, and almond. To make sure these desserts last, remember to store your baklava in the refrigerator or freezer inside an airtight container.
You can purchase this Libanais Baklava Assortment online for $39.99.
Happy Mother's Day Charcuterie Board
Building the perfect charcuterie board requires a selection of cheeses, meats, sweets, condiments, and crackers. This charcuterie set includes everything you need for an amazing spread (minus the board, of course) and is great for both entertaining and personal snacking.
You can purchase this Happy Mother's Day Charcuterie Board set online for $39.99 until May 4.
Austin Cake Ball Catering Assortment
Gourmet cake balls are a delicious marriage between cake and dessert truffles. This gift set offers four varieties: red velvet, salted caramel, birthday cake, and Oreo. Each pack contains 48 cake balls and serves between 16 and 24 people.
You can purchase this Austin Cake Ball Catering Assortment online for $99.99.
Chocolate Covered Company Mother's Day Chocolate Rose Bouquet
These Belgian chocolates are an absolutely stunning way to pay tribute to a loved one on Mother's Day. Featuring 27 milk and white chocolate roses nestled in an old-fashioned hat box, this one-of-a-kind gift is sure to impress the recipient.
You can purchase this Chocolate Covered Company Mother's Day Chocolate Rose Bouquet online for $79.99 until May 6.
Plaza Osetra Farmed Bulgarian Sturgeon Caviar
Talk about indulgent snacking. This gift set from Plaza Osetra comes with caviar, crème fraîche, blinis, a mother of pearl spoon, and a thermal tote to keep everything chilled. If your loved one is new to this fancy food, here are the differences between all seven types of caviar.
You can purchase this package of Plaza Osetra Farmed Bulgarian Sturgeon Caviar online for $124.99.
Cheryl's Assorted Mother's Day Cookies
These buttercream-frosted cookies are a delightful celebration of spring. Each box contains 24 adorably designed treats, and because they're individually wrapped, they're great for sharing.
You can purchase Cheryl's Assorted Mother's Day Cookies online for $34.99.
Mother's Day Snack Tote
We love the cute (and reusable) tote that comes with this snack set. The items inside aren't too shabby, either, as this Mother's Day gift is brimming with brownies, tea, caramel popcorn, fudge, cookies, jellies, and lemon cakes, just to name a few.
You can purchase this Mother's Day Snack Tote online for $47.99 until May 4.
Sweet and Savory Mother's Day Gift
This collection of sweet and savory treats is perfect for those who love a fancy snack every now and then. Your loved one will enjoy a variety of goodies, including puff pastries, fig preserves, green olives, fudge, sesame crackers, and more.
You can purchase this Sweet and Savory Mother's Day Gift online for $39.99 until May 4.
The Fruit Company Mother's Day Grand Tower
This is a larger version of the gift tower that appears higher up on our list. The featured snacks have expanded to include popcorn, nuts, crackers, and cheese, in addition to the fruit, cookies, and candies included with the smaller gift set.
You can purchase this Fruit Company Mother's Day Grand Tower online for $59.99 until April 30.