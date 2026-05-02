The Best Restaurants In California Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

When you think of California, what springs to mind? Sun, surf, palm trees, and warm weather? Well, add one more thing to that golden California lifestyle: Guy Fieri. The star of shows like "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" loves California so much he made his home there, building a dream house with a 1,000-square foot kitchen.

So when it comes to California cuisine, which is famously both healthy and diverse, who better than Fieri to act as your guide? Not only has he lived it, he's eaten it. Over the course of the past two decades, Fieri has visited well over 200 different restaurants in California for "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." From the ocean to the desert and the Mexican border to the redwood forests, Fieri has criss-crossed The Golden State numerous times, sampling every kind of culinary delight California has to offer.

And while Fieri never has a bad thing to say about the restaurants he visits, it's clear both from his reactions and from the lived experiences of locals who dine at these restaurants year-round that they aren't all created equal. Though you can't go wrong with any of them, there are a handful of California "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" locations that rise above to deliver some of the best grub on the West Coast. Just remember: If you stop by, tell 'em Guy sent you.