The Best Restaurants In California Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
When you think of California, what springs to mind? Sun, surf, palm trees, and warm weather? Well, add one more thing to that golden California lifestyle: Guy Fieri. The star of shows like "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" loves California so much he made his home there, building a dream house with a 1,000-square foot kitchen.
So when it comes to California cuisine, which is famously both healthy and diverse, who better than Fieri to act as your guide? Not only has he lived it, he's eaten it. Over the course of the past two decades, Fieri has visited well over 200 different restaurants in California for "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." From the ocean to the desert and the Mexican border to the redwood forests, Fieri has criss-crossed The Golden State numerous times, sampling every kind of culinary delight California has to offer.
And while Fieri never has a bad thing to say about the restaurants he visits, it's clear both from his reactions and from the lived experiences of locals who dine at these restaurants year-round that they aren't all created equal. Though you can't go wrong with any of them, there are a handful of California "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" locations that rise above to deliver some of the best grub on the West Coast. Just remember: If you stop by, tell 'em Guy sent you.
La Tostaderia – Los Angeles
La Tostaderia, which is located in Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles, is an award-winning Mexican restaurant specializing in delicious seafood. The brainchild of chef Fernando Cesar Ibarra Villagomez, La Tostaderia was put in the Food Network spotlight when Guy Fieri visited in 2017 for a Season 27 episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." Some shrink from the spotlight. Others dance in it, and that was La Tostaderia.
Known for its ceviche, La Tostaderia also features both tacos and tostadas menus, with a wide array of fresh seafood options available in either format. Or neither: When Fieri visited, Villagomez treated the Food Network host to the La Petrona shrimp burger. Don't get it twisted, though, the burger here is all shrimp cooked up on a grill with Oaxaca cheese. "That's fantastic," Fieri said after hunching over a plate to munch the giant burger. "I pride myself in my burgers. I'm known for my burgers. That right there, in my expectation level of burgers, that is about as high they go. Outstanding."
And regular customers also rave about La Tostaderia's soup options. "Wow wow wow. I have never in my life had a seafood soup this amazing," one Yelp reviewer gushed. "OMG. It was loaded with shrimp and fish [...] It was almost too much ... which is definitely not a bad thing."
(213) 624-2378
317 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Tacos y Birria La Unica - Los Angeles
If you're a foodie on social media, chances are you're more than familiar with the delights of birria, which seemed to take over the internet during the COVID-19 pandemic. A style of slow-cooked meat that originally uses goat, beef birria became the rage in the '50s thanks to culinary innovators in Tijuana, Mexico. But one of the most celebrated places anywhere to get authentic birria is located north of the border in Los Angeles: the Tacos y Birria La Unica food truck.
Guy Fieri hit up the truck in 2023 for a Season 37 episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," and the experience didn't disappoint. Owner Yasmany Mendoza opened the truck to highlight his mother's cooking. But it was Mendoza who made Fieri's birria tacos, and he clearly learned from mom. "Without question, one of the best birria tacos I've ever had," Fieri said after dipping his tacos in the house consomme. "You gotta come down here and do that dunk."
According to other people who have had the tacos, any effort is worth the taste. "Absolutely, the best on earth, and I mean that. These tacos are so incredible I'm not sure I can even find the right words to describe them," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "If you haven't been here, you gotta go, it doesn't even matter if you live here, drive here. If you can't drive here, fly here. Stop playing."
tacosybirrialaunicalosangeles.mybistro.online
(323) 715-4025
2840 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023
OB Noodle House - San Diego
When Guy Fieri visited San Diego in 2013 for a Season 17 episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," appropriately titled "All San Diego, All the Time," he made the wise decision to include OB Noodle House on the itinerary. It helped that he had a great guide: Mike Hardin, the legendary owner of San Diego's iconic local burger chain Hodad's. Hardin promised Fieri some excellent food, and OB Noodle House more than delivered.
Opened by the Yeng family in 2008 after they immigrated to America from Cambodia, OB Noodle House quickly gained a reputation for top noodle dishes. And more, like when owner and chef Steve Yeng treated Fieri to the restaurant's signature spicy garlic wings. "Oh my gosh," Fieri blurted after his first taste of the wings. "Good amount of spice to it, little bit of sweet, just a little bit of the crispiness on the skin. They're tender, they're juicy, there's a lot of flavor, a lot of depth of flavor. I'm impressed. Tell me that wing is not the bomb!"
Locals agree, with reviewers on Yelp praising the Ocean Beach restaurant's vibe and atmosphere as well as the flavors. The restaurant is also the birthplace of Skrewball, a peanut butter whiskey; patrons in the know recommend getting it made fresh, in order to really experience the unique beverage at its peak.
(619) 450-6868
2218 Cable St, San Diego, CA 92107
La Texanita – Santa Rosa
When Guy Fieri visited La Texanita in Santa Rosa for Season 7 of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" back in 2009, the episode was titled "Global Grub." But perhaps a better title might have been "Guy Fieri: This Time It's Personal." That's because it was a very personal visit: Along with his son Hunter, who at the time was only 12 years old, Fieri revealed that La Texanita was the Fieri family go-to for local Mexican meals.
Of course, a chef as famous as Fieri wouldn't choose just any old restaurant as the family favorite. And the show makes it readily apparent just why La Texanita rose to the top: the food, of course. Those authentic flavors come courtesy of chef and owner Alma Mendez, who grew up in Mexico and showed Fieri how she makes the tortillas and salsa for the restaurant's tacos from scratch. Simple, fresh ingredients that are well cooked is all it took to make Fieri a lifelong believer.
"So simple, but so good," Fieri said. "I'm telling you something, there's just nothing that can beat the handmade tortilla, and cooking it the right way." Other regulars cite the friendliness of the staff and the great customer service as more reasons to return over and over again to La Texanita. Both the al pastor and the carnitas have also been singled out as being particularly excellent, so order with confidence.
(707) 525-1905
1667 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95407
Sabroso! Mexican Kitchen – Garden Grove
Disneyland in Anaheim, California, is known as the Happiest Place on Earth. But what you may not know is that it's only about three miles away from one of the tastiest places on Earth: Sabroso! Mexican Kitchen in Garden Grove.
Guy Fieri experienced this E-ticket culinary ride firsthand when he visited in 2014 for a Season 20 episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." From the outside, the restaurant looks like just another interchangeable strip mall eatery, but inside you'll find authentic, traditional homemade meals crafted from family recipes straight from Mexico. Fieri was wowed by both the chomorro, a dish made from slow-cooked beef hind shanks, and the pork tamales.
"They're delicious," Fieri said after digging into a hot tamale. "The masa has great texture, the pork is delicious, not too spicy. And you got a good ratio!" Customers rave about the freshness of the food, with the tortillas and sopas made from scratch in-house. They also praise the customer service and single out the flavoring of the meat as being especially tasty.
(714) 537-7080
13091 Harbor Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92843
Señor Sisig – San Francisco
When Guy Fieri visited Señor Sisig in San Francisco for a Season 18 episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" back in 2013, he had his work cut out for him. At the time, Señor Sisig was a hugely popular food truck whose innovative combination of Mexican and Filipino flavors and cooking styles was generating serious word of mouth buzz. That meant curious diners like Fieri had to track down the truck to find out what the buzz was about.
It proved to be worth the effort. Fieri was particularly taken by Señor Sisig's signature adobo-glazed chicken wings, which confused his taste buds in the best possible way. "I can't figure out the flavor," Fieri admitted after biting into a wing. "All of a sudden, I get soy sauce. Then I get chipotle. Then I get a little bit of the garlic, then I get sweet. [...] not Asian, Not Mexican, just Señor Sisig."
Luckily for people looking for interesting and unique dining experiences, since Fieri's visit Señor Sisig has become so popular that it has been able to open multiple brick-and-mortar locations, including a flagship restaurant in the heart of the Mission District. Recent customers praise the brick-and mortar restaurant for its atmosphere, particularly the outdoor seating, as well as the customer service. The blend of Filipino and Mexican cuisines is also highlighted by locals and regulars as a reason Señor Sisig still stands above its competitors.
(855) 747-4455
990 Valencia St San Francisco, CA 94110
The Front Porch – San Francisco
If you want to find some of the best authentic Southern soul food anywhere, the heart of San Francisco's Mission District isn't the first place you might think of. But that's exactly what Guy Fieri found when he visited The Front Porch. The restaurant had quite a journey to become the west coast home of Southern comfort food, originally opening way back in the 1930s serving Italian cuisine.
By the time Fieri arrived in 2013 for a Season 18 episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," restaurateurs Josie White and Kevin Klein had reimagined The Front Porch into a homey joint that had even native Southerners singing its praises. And so was Fieri after he tried chef Matt Marcus' shrimp and grits. "Everything going on in this is outstanding," Fieri said. "But really, the crescendo is those fresh shrimp. I mean, succulent. [...] oh my gosh! Killer dish!" The food was so killer that Fieri returned in 2021 for an episode of "Triple D Nation" to try the equally satisfying Dr. Pepper Short Ribs.
Customers also rave about the restaurant's cool and moody atmosphere, and the fried chicken in particular is singled out as being among the best in the city. And don't sleep on the restaurant's brunch, which locals also flag as being one of the top in the entire Bay Area.
(415) 695-7800
65 29th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Marouch Restaurant – Los Angeles
Opened in 1982, Marouch Restaurant on the famous Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles has become a staple of the city's culinary scene thanks to its renowned Lebanese-Armenian cooking. That's what drew Guy Fieri and his special guest, chef Nyesha Arrington, to Marouch Restaurant in 2023 for a Season 37 episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."
The two dug into a bowl of manti, a traditional Armenian dish made from a family recipe that includes yogurt, ground beef, and tomatoes. "Wow, I love the tang and brightness that comes from the tomato sauce. Beautiful," said Arrington. "I feel the family heritage in this dish."
According to Marouch Restaurant co-owner Roman Keshishyan, Fieri and Arrington's experience eating the manti became such a big hit when it aired on TV that it's now the star of the restaurant's menu. "This dish has become a new staple," he said. "Folks from all around the country are stopping by because they've seen this show, and they specifically ask for this dish."
Regulars and locals praise Marouch Restaurant for having the most authentic Middle Eastern food in the city. And the atmosphere is like being welcomed home, with one Yelp reviewer writing, "soul-warming Lebanese food in a spot that feels like your auntie's living room in the best way possible."
(323) 662-9325
4905 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Daybird – Los Angeles
When Guy Fieri visited Daybird in Los Angeles in 2023 for a Season 38 episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," he was already very familiar with the famous chef behind the restaurant, Mei Lin. After winning season 12 of "Top Chef" in 2015, she went on to win Fieri's own "Tournament of Champions" in 2023 as well. So Fieri and a cadre of guest chefs that included Nate Appleman, Stephanie Izard, and Aaron May knew to expect great food.
And they weren't disappointed by Daybird's famous Szechuan hot chicken, which took the LA area by storm when the restaurant opened in 2021. A photo-worthy viral sensation for its unique take on chicken, Daybird's menu is as simple as they come. Other than occasional specials, hot chicken tenders or a sando with sides is the extent of the offerings, as the restaurant focuses on simplicity and quality over bells and whistles.
It was the sando that Fieri and company opted for, and they weren't disappointed. "The full sandwich bite with the slaw, that's the kicker," Fieri said. "The pickled veg in there is really dynamite. I love that little extra honey kiss, but definitely the habanero ranch is my go-to. [...] It's a really dynamite sandwich." Mei Lin announced in April 2026 that she would be leaving Daybird to focus on new cooking ventures, but chicken fans shouldn't worry, as the restaurant will continue to operate with chef David Hernandez in the kitchen.
240 N Virgil Ave # 5, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Shawarma Guys – San Diego
In 2019, Brian Zeto quit his job as a cellphone salesman and opened up a food truck in San Diego called Shawarma Guys. To say it was a hit is a massive understatement. Just a year after opening, Shawarma Guys was named the number one restaurant in the United States by Yelp. Having some of the best shawarma in the country attracted the attention of Guy Fieri, and in 2022 he headed to America's Finest City for a Season 36 episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" to find out for himself what all the buzz was about.
The answer was as simple as a full belly: It's the food, duh. Zeto, who actually credits watching one of Fieri's shows as his introduction to shawarma, showed Guy exactly how he makes it. And Fieri was more than happy with the result. "So tender. So rich. Your slice is awesome because you just get a ton of the crunch," Fieri said. "You are such a culinary gangster."
Fieri was just as taken by the way Zeto assembled that shawarma, devouring a wrap with undisguised glee. Customers agree, singling out the wrap as a stand-out menu option, while also praising Shawarma Guys' gluten-free options. The success of the food truck has spurred rapid growth, and now you can also enjoy the signature Shawarma Guys shawarma at two brick-and-mortar locations in addition to the original food truck. Yum!
(619) 340-1234
3012 Grape St, San Diego, CA 92102
Grand Ole BBQ – El Cajon
When Guy Fieri visited the San Diego area in 2019 for a Season 30 episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," he called upon the expertise of a local guide to find the best chow in the area: regular "Guy's Grocery Games" judge Troy Johnson. And Johnson knew exactly where to go to satisfy Fieri's love of cooked meat, bringing the Mayor of Flavortown to Grand Ole BBQ in nearby El Cajon.
Fieri's weapon of choice this time around: Grand Ole BBQ's signature El Borracho Beef Rib, crafted by pitmaster Andy Harris. As a child, Harris spent his summers in central Texas, where he learned to love the state's iconic barbecue style. And that love clearly showed in the food prepared by chef Ami Cisnernos. "Great smoke. Nice bark," Fieri said after sampling the ribs smothered in queso and salsa. "Each bite gets better. [...] The fresh relief you're getting from this corn chip salsa is dynamite. This elevates the barbecue to another level. I've done a lot of barbecue joints, I've never seen anything like this."
Customers agree, with many considering Grand Ole BBQ to be the best and most authentic barbecue you can get in San Diego. In fact, the restaurant was voted best BBQ in the city in 2024 by both San Diego Times readers and critics, with The Coronado Times also giving it top marks. Its popularity has led to expansion, so if you don't want to take the drive out to El Cajon, there are two more locations in San Diego proper you can visit instead, including one at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres.
(619) 312-0714
15505 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon, CA 92021