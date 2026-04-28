Customers Say They Won't Return To This Seafood Chain
Captain D's has always been known for its reasonably priced fried seafood. The brand's Southern-inspired menu could be a great resource for comfort food, but many customers have given up on the Nashville-based chain following unsatisfactory experiences. "Not going back until they shape up – if ever," wrote one San Francisco customer on Yelp.
Complaints often point to substandard fare and service. "Food was cold, not even warm. Customer service was horrible ... I've said it before but this is my last visit," wrote another Yelp reviewer from Royston, Georgia. A diner who shared details of their meal on Tripadvisor reported a similar experience when an outlet's management failed at just about every level. "Fries were cold and hard. Rice wasn't cooked enough and hard ... Fish pieces are getting tinier. No ice. Flat soda. Said the manager would come out and talk to us, never did. Will not be going back," they wrote.
While most chains have to deal with at least some unsatisfied customers, diners saying they'll never return is concerning at a time when restaurant brands are deploying loyalty programs just to retain customers. Captain D's did overtake its main competitor, Long John Silver's, in terms of outlets in 2024, but that was largely because of the latter's failings. Customer reviews of American seafood chains show both restaurant brands performing poorly. In fact, Captain D's still holds a measly 2.7-star rating across almost 500 locations on Yelp, painting a clear picture of widespread customer dissatisfaction.
There could soon be a Captain D's near you
Despite negative reviews and a few rough years that saw a shrinking footprint and stagnating growth, Captain D's seems to be making a comeback. It opened its first New York branch in late 2025, marking a foray into the Northeastern U.S. The brand also landed in Europe around the same time, opening two U.K. locations in quick succession. With a presence currently limited to just over 20 states, the chain — one of the largest quick-service seafood brands in the country — has room to expand, and an outlet may open near you soon (if it hasn't already).
The chain's mainstay since its 1969 opening has been affordable seafood. For fans of ocean fare on a budget, having easy access to what British outlets like Metro have called the "McDonald's of the Sea" is an appealing prospect. Sample a few popular menu items at a nearby Captain D's as a low-cost experiment. If it's one of the half-decent outlets out there, you could have a convenient go-to spot for a pocket-friendly seafood meal.
Of course, the chain could still pull up its socks on food quality and service across its network, though some stores appear to be doing just that. A Sanford, Florida branch has been getting positive feedback, marking a turnaround from predominantly bad reviews. Some customers seem to attribute this to the manager. "The Food was Delicious ... The General Manager Ms. Cassidy and her staff. All Great," noted one customer on Tripadvisor.