Customers Say They Won't Return To This Seafood Chain

Captain D's has always been known for its reasonably priced fried seafood. The brand's Southern-inspired menu could be a great resource for comfort food, but many customers have given up on the Nashville-based chain following unsatisfactory experiences. "Not going back until they shape up – if ever," wrote one San Francisco customer on Yelp.

Complaints often point to substandard fare and service. "Food was cold, not even warm. Customer service was horrible ... I've said it before but this is my last visit," wrote another Yelp reviewer from Royston, Georgia. A diner who shared details of their meal on Tripadvisor reported a similar experience when an outlet's management failed at just about every level. "Fries were cold and hard. Rice wasn't cooked enough and hard ... Fish pieces are getting tinier. No ice. Flat soda. Said the manager would come out and talk to us, never did. Will not be going back," they wrote.

While most chains have to deal with at least some unsatisfied customers, diners saying they'll never return is concerning at a time when restaurant brands are deploying loyalty programs just to retain customers. Captain D's did overtake its main competitor, Long John Silver's, in terms of outlets in 2024, but that was largely because of the latter's failings. Customer reviews of American seafood chains show both restaurant brands performing poorly. In fact, Captain D's still holds a measly 2.7-star rating across almost 500 locations on Yelp, painting a clear picture of widespread customer dissatisfaction.