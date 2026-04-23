Maker's Mark Is Reviving A Whisky It Rarely Ever Makes
Maker's Mark is taking an Earth-first approach to whisky manufacturing, as its latest launch is a celebration of environmental preservation. As announced in a press release, Star Hill Farm Whisky will hit the market again for the first time since its 2025 introduction, marking just the second time the company developed a whisky that isn't classified as a bourbon. Bourbon is held to some rigorous manufacturing standards, as it must be made in the U.S. and meet several criteria to achieve the label. Whisky, on the other hand, can be made all over the world and comes in many recipes and formulations.
Classified as an American wheat whisky, Star Hill Farm features a carefully conceived mash bill (i.e., the distinct blend of grains used to make it) that includes wheat, malted wheat, and malted barley. The company deliberately chose these ingredients to show how the type and quality of the grains affect the end result. In the press release, eighth-generation distiller and managing director Rob Samuels said, "My grandparents built Maker's Mark on the belief that when we invest in the land, it gives back in flavor." Star Hill Farm Whisky wears its sustainable accolades proudly, as the brand is a Certified B Corporation. That means it meets certain social justice and environmental stewardship standards.
What does Star Hill Farm whisky taste like, and where can you get it?
In our survey of the best bourbon brands, Maker's Mark won handily with nearly 32% of the vote. While its newest release isn't actually bourbon, Star Hill Farm Whisky was crafted with the same careful hand as the company's other products. Described as having a multi-faceted flavor, this wheat whisky offers notes of fruit and citrus, plus sweet and cinnamon-y flavors. One person on Reddit described the tipple as "That dry oak, leather, and unique wheat spice ... something that makes me warm and fuzzy." As for potency, this whiskey is 116.4 proof (or 58.2% alcohol by volume).
Since Star Hill Farm falls into the category of a unicorn whiskey, meaning a hard-to-find, almost mythical product, getting your hands on it could be a little challenging. This spirit will be available in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Japan, as well as duty-free shops, but it's unclear when the product will roll out or where it will be available once it does. Priced at $100 for a 700-milliliter bottle, Maker's Mark Star Hill Farm Whisky is likely to fly off shelves quickly when it does appear.