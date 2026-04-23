Maker's Mark Is Reviving A Whisky It Rarely Ever Makes

Maker's Mark is taking an Earth-first approach to whisky manufacturing, as its latest launch is a celebration of environmental preservation. As announced in a press release, Star Hill Farm Whisky will hit the market again for the first time since its 2025 introduction, marking just the second time the company developed a whisky that isn't classified as a bourbon. Bourbon is held to some rigorous manufacturing standards, as it must be made in the U.S. and meet several criteria to achieve the label. Whisky, on the other hand, can be made all over the world and comes in many recipes and formulations.

Classified as an American wheat whisky, Star Hill Farm features a carefully conceived mash bill (i.e., the distinct blend of grains used to make it) that includes wheat, malted wheat, and malted barley. The company deliberately chose these ingredients to show how the type and quality of the grains affect the end result. In the press release, eighth-generation distiller and managing director Rob Samuels said, "My grandparents built Maker's Mark on the belief that when we invest in the land, it gives back in flavor." Star Hill Farm Whisky wears its sustainable accolades proudly, as the brand is a Certified B Corporation. That means it meets certain social justice and environmental stewardship standards.