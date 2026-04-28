3 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Whopper From Burger King

Burger King's fan-favorite Whopper has been around since 1957. The signature hamburger features a ¼-pound, flame-grilled burger patty topped with tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun. Whether you've had an underwhelming Whopper in the past or you're just looking for a tasty upgrade, following a few helpful tips can ensure your B.K. burger won't disappoint.

Burger King's flagship Whopper has remained pretty consistent over the years (with the exception of the price, which was just $0.37 upon its release). Numerous iterations, however, have caught customers' attention over the years, including the Halloween-themed Ghost Pepper Whopper that featured an orange bun with black sesame seeds, the plant-based Impossible Whopper, and the Green Bay Whopper made specially for Wisconsinites that featured eight slices of cheese.

The biggest change to the original Whopper in the past decade took place in February 2026, when the chain announced that based on customer feedback, it would upgrade the burger with a better bun, fresher toppings, tastier mayo, and updated packaging to prevent it from getting smashed. In a press release, Tom Curtis, president of Burger King U.S. & Canada, stated, "The Whopper is an icon, so we didn't set out to reinvent it. Instead, we elevated it based on direct Guest feedback." In 2023, a customer even brought forth a lawsuit alleging that real Burger King Whoppers don't live up to the advertisements.