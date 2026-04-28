3 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Whopper From Burger King
Burger King's fan-favorite Whopper has been around since 1957. The signature hamburger features a ¼-pound, flame-grilled burger patty topped with tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun. Whether you've had an underwhelming Whopper in the past or you're just looking for a tasty upgrade, following a few helpful tips can ensure your B.K. burger won't disappoint.
Burger King's flagship Whopper has remained pretty consistent over the years (with the exception of the price, which was just $0.37 upon its release). Numerous iterations, however, have caught customers' attention over the years, including the Halloween-themed Ghost Pepper Whopper that featured an orange bun with black sesame seeds, the plant-based Impossible Whopper, and the Green Bay Whopper made specially for Wisconsinites that featured eight slices of cheese.
The biggest change to the original Whopper in the past decade took place in February 2026, when the chain announced that based on customer feedback, it would upgrade the burger with a better bun, fresher toppings, tastier mayo, and updated packaging to prevent it from getting smashed. In a press release, Tom Curtis, president of Burger King U.S. & Canada, stated, "The Whopper is an icon, so we didn't set out to reinvent it. Instead, we elevated it based on direct Guest feedback." In 2023, a customer even brought forth a lawsuit alleging that real Burger King Whoppers don't live up to the advertisements.
Order it hot off the broiler
Most people have eaten stale or lukewarm fast food at some point in their lives. Indeed, the temperature of your quick-service burger and fries can make a big difference in the taste. In general, fast food restaurants typically use warming devices, such as universal holding cabinets, to keep items warm and at food-safe temperatures before they're bagged for customers. The amount of time food stays in these warmers varies by type — meat, for instance, may only spend a few minutes in the warmer while other items could be there for an hour or so.
Most people would agree that eating a burger straight off the grill is preferable to one that's been sitting in a warmer. Around 2021, Burger King customers revealed a hack for ordering a steaming, freshly made Whopper by requesting it "hot off the broiler." Anecdotal evidence on social media, however, reveals that this hack may date all the way back to the 1990s.
Making special requests at a fast food chain, no matter how much it improves your meal, can feel a bit awkward. The good news is, as of late 2024, Burger King added a "hot off the broiler" option to its app and website, making it super easy to request this free customization.
Customize your Whopper with tasty add-ons
Burger King Whoppers already come loaded with crunchy, fresh toppings, but customers can kick their sandwich up a notch by customizing it with various add-ons. Lean into B.K.'s original "Have It Your Way" slogan by adding extra cheese, bacon, jalapeños, onion rings, mustard, or even barbecue sauce. Just keep in mind that the chain may charge for certain additions depending on your location.
For a tasty Whopper revamp, try the Burger King hack that turns your Whopper into a rodeo favorite. This customization involves adding ingredients like onion rings, jalapeños, bacon, and barbecue sauce to turn your sandwich into a sweet and smoky cheeseburger with a mild kick. Alternatively, turn it into a Cubano-style burger by adding extra pickles, mustard, bacon, and Swiss cheese. For a tangy, spicy, extra-gooey Whopper, load up on jalapeños and extra cheese, and request some of B.K.'s Zesty Dipping Sauce to slather on top. (For more tasty customizations, check out other Burger King hacks you'll wish you knew sooner.)
Order a 'Whopper by You'
In July 2025, Burger King announced the debut of its "Whopper by You" (WBY) campaign, an online platform that allows customers to provide feedback by building their dream version of the signature sandwich. While the terms and conditions state that "Creating a WBY is for fun only," Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer of Burger King U.S. and Canada, stated in a press release, "We're excited to kick off the 'Whopper by You' platform with the BBQ Brisket Whopper, a flavor profile that our Guests requested and we are very excited to answer with an overwhelming 'You Rule'!" So, it appears that B.K. takes your dream Whopper submissions into account, at least in this case.
Examples of the customer-inspired creations available to order (as of April 2026) include the Peppercorn BLT Whopper, which comes loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, and peppercorn aioli; and the Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper, which includes maple bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onions, maple candied bacon, jalapeños, and American cheese. These premium burgers can get a bit pricey (around $8 for just the sandwich, depending on location), so you may want to join B.K.'s Royal Perks program via the app or website to earn rewards (called Crowns) that you can redeem for free menu items. For more information on getting the best B.K. order possible, check out our worst-to-best ranking of Burger King burgers.