Craving A Smash Burger? We'd Recommend Avoiding This Popular Chain
Smash burgers are practically everywhere these days. From humble Midwestern state fair staple to international culinary sensation, few foods have seen the skyrocketing popularity of this humble piece of beef. Pressed ultra-thin to maximize the crispy, browned surface area, these burgers are even available on many fast food menus. However, they differ greatly from one chain to the next, and if you don't do your homework, you may find yourself sighing with disappointment — rather than contentment — after that first bite. One option worth avoiding is Jack in the Box's Smashed Jack.
When our reviewer sought out and evaluated where to find the best and worst chain restaurant smash burgers, he tried more than half a dozen options, and Jack in the Box's offering landed at the bottom. His primary complaint was a significant one: It wasn't truly smashed in the way customers probably expect. Although he noted a "nominally crispy" patty, he described the burger itself as "smashed for the sake of checking a box rather than actually contributing to the burger's quality." Even a quick glance at the Smashed Jack confirms this, as its patty resembles that of a traditional burger more than the lacy, paper-thin ones found in most smashed options. To be sure, using too much meat is a common mistake everyone makes when cooking smash burgers, but it's one that a major chain ideally would have worked out in the development stage.
Those hoping the burger's flavor might save it will be disappointed. Our reviewer compared the taste to "a slightly worse McDonald's cheeseburger," an uninspiring description even for dedicated Mickey D's fans.
Several chains offer better smash burgers than Jack in the Box
There aren't even any budget-related reasons to spring for a Smashed Jack over another chain's smash burger, as the sandwich's price was roughly equivalent to other, better options our reviewer tried. Smashburger unsurprisingly offered a far better alternative, as did Shake Shack, Five Guys, and Sonic. Shake Shack took the top spot overall, while Smashburger offered the best bang for your buck.
Although the Smashed Jack may be popular among many fast food diners, its mediocrity isn't even one of the shadiest things about the Jack in the Box menu. These include burger and egg patties stretched with fillers, premium items prepared in the microwave, and other quality-focused complaints. Still, there are enough satisfied customers to power the chain's aggressive expansion to over 400 new locations by 2029. And despite our reviewer's unfavorable findings, the Smash Jack has expanded from its core "Classic" style to other variations, like Smashed Jack Sliders and even the Bacon & Swiss Buttery Smashed Jack.
Nevertheless, the actual taste and texture results don't lie. With a middling flavor and an overly thick, insufficiently smashed patty, Jack in the Box's offering fell far short of other fast food smash burgers, so we think it's best left in the proverbial box rather than on your plate.