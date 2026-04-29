Craving A Smash Burger? We'd Recommend Avoiding This Popular Chain

Smash burgers are practically everywhere these days. From humble Midwestern state fair staple to international culinary sensation, few foods have seen the skyrocketing popularity of this humble piece of beef. Pressed ultra-thin to maximize the crispy, browned surface area, these burgers are even available on many fast food menus. However, they differ greatly from one chain to the next, and if you don't do your homework, you may find yourself sighing with disappointment — rather than contentment — after that first bite. One option worth avoiding is Jack in the Box's Smashed Jack.

When our reviewer sought out and evaluated where to find the best and worst chain restaurant smash burgers, he tried more than half a dozen options, and Jack in the Box's offering landed at the bottom. His primary complaint was a significant one: It wasn't truly smashed in the way customers probably expect. Although he noted a "nominally crispy" patty, he described the burger itself as "smashed for the sake of checking a box rather than actually contributing to the burger's quality." Even a quick glance at the Smashed Jack confirms this, as its patty resembles that of a traditional burger more than the lacy, paper-thin ones found in most smashed options. To be sure, using too much meat is a common mistake everyone makes when cooking smash burgers, but it's one that a major chain ideally would have worked out in the development stage.

Those hoping the burger's flavor might save it will be disappointed. Our reviewer compared the taste to "a slightly worse McDonald's cheeseburger," an uninspiring description even for dedicated Mickey D's fans.