Copycat Long John Silver's Hush Puppies Recipe

Fast food chain Long John Silver's is mostly known for serving fried and grilled seafood, but one of its most popular offerings doesn't come from the sea. Hush puppies, sometimes spelled hushpuppies, are fried balls of cornmeal that hit all the right savory and subtly sweet notes. They're one of many popular Southern appetizers worth trying, especially if you like battered and fried foods, and they're a staple on Long John Silver's menu. The origin of hush puppies and their name may be up for debate, but one thing is certain: These deep-fried bites are undeniably delicious.

Long John Silver's has quite a few locations across many U.S. states, so you may or may not be able to visit one of their locations in person to enjoy hush puppies straight from the source. But even if you can, it's still worth it to make copycat Long John Silver's hush puppies right at home, with this recipe from developer Michelle Bottalico. You'll make a batter with cornmeal, all-purpose flour, spices, and other ingredients like milk and eggs. Fresh minced onion plus onion powder add a double-dose of onion-forward flavor. Then you'll deep-fry and salt the hush puppies, and that's really all it takes. The result is a handheld bite that's perfectly soft inside and crispy on the outside — perfect for pairing with a fish fry dinner, Long John Silver's-style.