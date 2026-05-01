Is Imitation Crab Really Seafood?

Seafood is a culinary category where freshness and authenticity are paramount. Take, for example, the difference in how most people regard a tuna steak fresh from the fishmonger compared to a fishstick out of the freezer. Therefore, it's understandable that some are a little leery when confronted with a protein like imitation crab, where concerned diners may wonder just how "imitation" it is, including whether it's even made of seafood. Although it's more processed than most seafood offerings, the evidence suggests imitation crab belongs in the category by most definitions. Let's get into it.

At its core, those red and white sticks of protein are primarily composed of surimi, a Japanese term for fish meat that's been stripped from the bone, processed to remove fat, and mashed into a paste. This often includes mild white fish like Alaskan pollock, but only rarely has any traces of actual crab. This fish paste is then mixed with binders such as eggs and starches along with various flavorings designed to replicate the unique flavor and texture of crab, and it all gets cooked to create the uniform sticks seen in the fish section or on low-cost sushi.

As the primary ingredient remains fish, it's easy to see why many would consider imitation crab to be firmly in the seafood realm. However, others may point to the added ingredients to suggest it's more of a cooked or prepared food product, rather than true seafood. In any case, the determination lies in the eye of the diner, who's likely more concerned about the flavor of the dish than the precise nature of each ingredient.