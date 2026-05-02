Where To Eat Khachapuri In Los Angeles, According To A Local

Khachapuri is an indulgence. I'll sometimes get the dish for breakfast to power me through a big hike in Angeles National Forest. While khachapuri is traditionally an anytime food, I usually start my morning with the Adjaruli version, which comes with a runny egg and butter in a central pool of molten cheese. To eat the dish, you rip off chunks of the thick, doughy crust to dip in the hot cheese and egg in the middle. Los Angeles has a strong khachapuri scene, so narrowing down my recommendations to these five options was tricky: Momed, Tony Khachapuri at Oui Melrose, Pink Orchid, Tun Lahmanjo, and a frozen version from Super King that you can heat up at home.

Originally from the country of Georgia, khachapuri is also popular in neighboring countries throughout the Caucasus, including Armenia. Los Angeles has a large Armenian population as well as many Armenian restaurants and bakeries. Throughout my time here, I've tried khachapuri from many different spots, both Armenian and Georgian. While I belong to neither of these groups, I am an appreciator of the dish.