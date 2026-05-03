Customers Say 'The Tap Water Had More Spice And Flavor' Than This Tex-Mex Restaurant's Salsa

Some may associate On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina with its sizzling fajitas, extra-large margaritas, and mid-priced (albeit fairly commercialized) approach to Tex-Mex cuisine. Many others likely associate it with its salsa, which became so popular, the restaurant actually licensed it out to be mass-produced and sold in grocery stores. But the truth about On The Border? While the Tex-Mex chain-turned-franchise was frequently praised for its standout, smoky salsa, over the past few years, things seem to have gone downhill.

In a 2024 Reddit post about an On The Border location in Anchorage, Alaska, one diner bemoaned that "The tap water had more spice and flavor than the salsa." This about a chain that has long had folks begging for copycat salsa recipes? Surely the first sign of a struggle. This would be publicly confirmed in March 2025, when the company filed for bankruptcy and closed around 40 underperforming stores across the country — including the poorly reviewed outpost referenced above.

Following the Chapter 11 filing, On The Border was purchased by Texas-based Pappas restaurant group. Since changing hands — and, apparently, the recipe of the once-loved condiment — even more complaints about the salsa have surfaced. "This new salsa is terrible. Please change it back or have it an option to get the old one," begged a customer on Facebook. "I worked there during the change and trust me, nobody is happy about the salsa and chip change — we were all devastated," a purported former employee commented in response.