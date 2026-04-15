The Last Known Meals Of 10 Music Legends

We all know that we have to die eventually, and, of course, everyone's goal is to live the longest and happiest life possible. Our love of food has caused us as a society to muse about what our last meal would be if we could plan it in advance. In fact, over half of us would choose steak as a part of our last meal. The truth is that, unless we're on death row, we'll never be able to say goodbye to the world with one last epic feast. As a result, many of us, including celebrities, end up having last meals that are quite normal or even boring.

Most celebrities pass away without having details like their last meal publicized. However, there are a handful of them who have left us with this information to reflect upon. Viewing our own mortality in a healthy way could influence us to add more whimsy to our days, which means making the most out of every meal. Have you ever been curious about celebrities' last meals? Read on to unpack the last thing that 10 iconic musicians ate before passing away.