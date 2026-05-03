Want Crispy Brussels Sprouts? This Oven Temperature Delivers Perfect Results Every Time
Once tolerated at best and detested at worst, Brussels sprouts have had a renaissance. Like cauliflower and mushrooms, Brussels sprouts have been downright trendy for years now. Their appeal depends heavily on how they're cooked, though. For instance, if you simply boil them, they won't hold a candle to the charred sprouts you ordered at that fancy gastropub. Our rule of thumb? Roast them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for consistently crispy results.
This trick proves its magic in Mashed contributor Miriam Hahn's roasted Brussels sprouts recipe. "I love oven roasting these because they get tender on the inside and crispy on the outside," Hahn says, although she notes you could air fry them instead. She also adds maple syrup to their simple seasoning, which further aids in crisping them. The Brussels in our roasted Brussels sprouts salad and kung pao Brussels sprouts recipes are similarly char-kissed from being cooked at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
There's more to today's shockingly tasty sprouts than cooking method, though. They're quite literally not the same as those you grew up eating. Scientists bred the veg to taste nuttier and sweeter, reducing its signature bitterness. Between efforts to fine-tune the produce's flavor and a flawless recipe, your next batch of Brussels sprouts will easily trump those of your youth.
Brussels sprouts need to roast at a high temperature to char
Brussels sprouts, not to mention other veggies like sweet potatoes, carrots, and broccoli, need to cook at a high temp to turn crispy. If you cook them low and slow, they'll never brown or lose their softness. Charring them also enhances their sweetness, so you'll have tastier and better-looking results.
Of course, there are more tricks to roasting flawless sprouts. Start with firm, bright green, smaller ones for the best flavor. You'll want to dry them thoroughly after washing, as excess moisture will prevent crispness. Ensure there's space between the sprouts on the pan (if they're too close, they'll steam and stay soft). Ideally, you'll halve them and place them cut-side down on the baking sheet — or cast iron skillet — for optimal browning. You can also preheat the pan itself before placing the vegetables on it, so they start crisping sooner.
If you're feeling ambitious, you can smash the sprouts halfway through to minimize their soft interior and maximize the exterior's surface area. Like Miriam Hahn's recipe, oil (about 2 tablespoons per pound) is the key to a deep char, but you can add something with a bit of sugar (like honey or maple syrup) to boost caramelization even further. Broiling or roasting Brussels sprouts with a layer of cheese on top towards the end of cooking is also an expert move.