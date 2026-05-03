Want Crispy Brussels Sprouts? This Oven Temperature Delivers Perfect Results Every Time

Once tolerated at best and detested at worst, Brussels sprouts have had a renaissance. Like cauliflower and mushrooms, Brussels sprouts have been downright trendy for years now. Their appeal depends heavily on how they're cooked, though. For instance, if you simply boil them, they won't hold a candle to the charred sprouts you ordered at that fancy gastropub. Our rule of thumb? Roast them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for consistently crispy results.

This trick proves its magic in Mashed contributor Miriam Hahn's roasted Brussels sprouts recipe. "I love oven roasting these because they get tender on the inside and crispy on the outside," Hahn says, although she notes you could air fry them instead. She also adds maple syrup to their simple seasoning, which further aids in crisping them. The Brussels in our roasted Brussels sprouts salad and kung pao Brussels sprouts recipes are similarly char-kissed from being cooked at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

There's more to today's shockingly tasty sprouts than cooking method, though. They're quite literally not the same as those you grew up eating. Scientists bred the veg to taste nuttier and sweeter, reducing its signature bitterness. Between efforts to fine-tune the produce's flavor and a flawless recipe, your next batch of Brussels sprouts will easily trump those of your youth.