Give Hot Dogs A Grilled Cheese Makeover For Maximum Flavor

Hot dogs are a classic of American cuisine, but maybe they're a little too classic. Boil or grill a wiener, stick it in a bun, squirt out some mustard and/or ketchup, and repeat until the end of time. While there are some surprisingly delicious hot dog toppings you might have not considered, there's another tasty trick to elevate your franks: give them the grilled cheese treatment.

In this video from Chiles and Smoke, Grilled Cheese Hot Dogs are shown to be super simple to make — it's a combination of two famously easy snacks with ingredients you're likely to already have in the kitchen. Grate up some cheese, ideally using a chef-recommended cheese combination, and grill up the dogs. Grab the bun, add cheese underneath and on top of your hot dog, then bring it back to the grill to fry up in some butter. Once toasted on both sides, you have a crispy savory delight that's truly the best of both worlds.