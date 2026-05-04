What, Exactly, Is Costco Next (And Do Shoppers Think It's Worth It)?
In 2025, Costco's revenue reached nearly $270 billion, so it's safe to say the warehouse club chain has some loyal fans out there. A large part of that has to do with Costco's careful product selection. Around 4,000 items are stocked in each store, from high-end seafood to the famous bargain-priced hot dog. That's not all. Costco customers looking to expand their shopping choices beyond what's in the warehouse might turn to Costco Next, a platform introduced by the retailer in 2017.
How is Costco Next different from regular Costco? Essentially, Costco Next is a website where customers can order certain items, chosen by Costco, directly from the supplier at a discounted rate. It's designed to cut out the middleman and connect customers with the manufacturer, but still with a Costco-adjacent product inventory.
There's praise on Reddit for Costco Next. "For a known brand product you want, if it pops up on Costco Next, it can be a great deal," wrote one user on r/Costco. Another commenter mentioned, "Super low pricing, fast shipping. I used it for Korean skin care." A happy Costco member added to the thread, saying, "I got a product for $80 that I couldn't find anywhere else for less than $100, and it arrived at my house in three days." As for the downsides: Because Costco Next items aren't sold directly through Costco, the regular Costco return policy doesn't apply, and Reddit users have reported shipping issues.
Costco Next offers members a curated selection of brands at discounted prices
Although Costco chooses not to work with some name brands in its stores, it's a different story for Costco Next. On the Costco Next site, shoppers can click on one of the nearly 100 brands shown and sign in with their Costco account. That will take them directly to the brand's website, where they'll have access to exclusive deals not available to the general public. Shipping (and returns) are handled by those brands, not Costco itself.
Which brands are available? The specific selections rotate, but Costco Next partners with recognizable name brands like Anker, Briggs & Riley, Caraway, Tailor Vintage, Viking, and even Jacuzzi. These brands' items include groceries, housewares, beauty products, outdoor equipment, and other household goods. That means Costco Next may carry both the pasta sauce and the pot to heat it in, plus a leather couch to relax and eat it on.
Unfortunately, if you're not a member of Costco, you won't be able to shop at Costco Next. The good news for those who are members is that there's no additional cost to use Costco Next — it's included in the general club membership. If you're considering joining Costco, the perk of shopping on Costco Next is a good way to score deals that make the membership fee worth the cost.