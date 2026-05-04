What, Exactly, Is Costco Next (And Do Shoppers Think It's Worth It)?

In 2025, Costco's revenue reached nearly $270 billion, so it's safe to say the warehouse club chain has some loyal fans out there. A large part of that has to do with Costco's careful product selection. Around 4,000 items are stocked in each store, from high-end seafood to the famous bargain-priced hot dog. That's not all. Costco customers looking to expand their shopping choices beyond what's in the warehouse might turn to Costco Next, a platform introduced by the retailer in 2017.

How is Costco Next different from regular Costco? Essentially, Costco Next is a website where customers can order certain items, chosen by Costco, directly from the supplier at a discounted rate. It's designed to cut out the middleman and connect customers with the manufacturer, but still with a Costco-adjacent product inventory.

There's praise on Reddit for Costco Next. "For a known brand product you want, if it pops up on Costco Next, it can be a great deal," wrote one user on r/Costco. Another commenter mentioned, "Super low pricing, fast shipping. I used it for Korean skin care." A happy Costco member added to the thread, saying, "I got a product for $80 that I couldn't find anywhere else for less than $100, and it arrived at my house in three days." As for the downsides: Because Costco Next items aren't sold directly through Costco, the regular Costco return policy doesn't apply, and Reddit users have reported shipping issues.