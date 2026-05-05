Sigourney Weaver Loves Eating This Classic 3-Ingredient Sandwich

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Sigourney Weaver has been a cultural icon since playing Ellen Ripley in the 1979 blockbuster "Alien." Weaver was a young actress with simple tastes before "Alien" catapulted her to fame. After a long day of auditioning for the part of Ripley, the Hollywood hopeful took comfort in a modest, three-ingredient sandwich that you've likely made before.

"My favorite is a cheddar cheese and tomato sandwich on white toast," she revealed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." "I spent the whole day doing this fabulous run-through ... I got back to my hotel room, and I was so starving, and that's the sandwich I ordered, and it was the most delicious food I've ever had in my life," she recalled. While the sandwich satiated her in the moment, she had to wait three more days to find out she got the role.

Weaver has credited veganism for keeping her healthy into her 70s, so we're not sure if she'd still chow down on this dairy-rich sandwich (though she could opt for vegan cheddar). Whether or not her diet is still strictly plant-based is unclear, but she often eats vegan food prepared by her husband, Jim Simpson (via AARP). Regardless, she's far from the only celeb who loves cheese and tomato sammies; Nicole Kidman, Elton John, and Harrison Ford do too.