Sigourney Weaver Loves Eating This Classic 3-Ingredient Sandwich
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Sigourney Weaver has been a cultural icon since playing Ellen Ripley in the 1979 blockbuster "Alien." Weaver was a young actress with simple tastes before "Alien" catapulted her to fame. After a long day of auditioning for the part of Ripley, the Hollywood hopeful took comfort in a modest, three-ingredient sandwich that you've likely made before.
"My favorite is a cheddar cheese and tomato sandwich on white toast," she revealed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." "I spent the whole day doing this fabulous run-through ... I got back to my hotel room, and I was so starving, and that's the sandwich I ordered, and it was the most delicious food I've ever had in my life," she recalled. While the sandwich satiated her in the moment, she had to wait three more days to find out she got the role.
Weaver has credited veganism for keeping her healthy into her 70s, so we're not sure if she'd still chow down on this dairy-rich sandwich (though she could opt for vegan cheddar). Whether or not her diet is still strictly plant-based is unclear, but she often eats vegan food prepared by her husband, Jim Simpson (via AARP). Regardless, she's far from the only celeb who loves cheese and tomato sammies; Nicole Kidman, Elton John, and Harrison Ford do too.
Sigourney Weaver's cheese and tomato sandwich is timeless but improvable
Fans who tuned into Sigourney Weaver's appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" saw her sandwich vision. "If she says it's the best sandwich, then it's the best damn sandwich!" a commenter wrote on Facebook. "Sounds like a toasty you would get in any Irish pub," suggested another. One vouched for Weaver's penchant for tomatoes: "She used to stop at my grandparents' farm stand ... she always bought tomatoes ... I hope she always made a few of these sandwiches with them."
There are endless ways to prepare Weaver's sandwich of choice. Using high-quality white bread, cheddar, and tomato, allow the ingredients to shine with minimal effort. Dave's Killer White Bread won top honors in a ranking of grocery store white bread, but there are countless varieties to pick from. For cheese, you can't go wrong with Tillamook, Trader Joe's, or Kerrygold, but any sharp English or Irish cheddar works. An heirloom tomato with meaty flesh and minimal seeds, like beefsteak, will keep the bread from turning soggy.
You could upgrade the sandwich to a grilled cheese by pressing or grilling it in butter or mayo. To season the bread, sprinkle on garlic powder, dried herbs, or chile flakes. For bold flavor, follow Gordon Ramsay's secret for a next-level grilled cheese by incorporating caramelized onions. Other ways to spruce up the sandwich include additions like savory bacon, crisp lettuce, or bold condiments, such as pesto or tapenade.