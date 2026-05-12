Emeril Lagasse Uses This Cajun-Style Spice Blend 'In Nearly Every Cookbook' He's Written
There are plenty of tips to follow if you want to cook like Emeril Lagasse. For instance, he recommends keeping recipes as simple as possible for successful results, and he swears by a squeeze of fresh citrus. But if you're only going to follow one piece of his advice, use Emeril's Original Essence, the spice blend he's leaned on since 1990.
The seasoning takes cues from Creole and Cajun cuisines, which makes sense, considering Lagasse's cooking career took off in New Orleans. "My 'essence' — Emeril's Original Essence, sometimes referred to as Creole seasoning — is my version of a Cajun seasoning blend," Lagasse told Food & Wine in 2026. He explained that the mixture, which has "appeared in nearly every cookbook" he's written, is "super simple to put together ... It's a blend of paprika, salt, garlic powder, black pepper, onion powder, cayenne pepper, dried oregano, and dried thyme."
Its unique flavor is undeniably rooted in Louisiana's culinary tradition, but it's still incredibly versatile. Lagasse uses it on "everything but ice cream," as he said on an episode of "Emeril Live" (via Facebook). He attests to its multifaceted splendor, considering he's used the seasoning for more than 30 years. Lagasse suggests that first-timers try a range of Cajun seasonings to find their favorite, or even invent their own blend and tweak to taste (just don't skip the cayenne pepper, per his advice). To make it exactly like Lagasse, however, you can simply follow the recipe for Emeril's Essence available on his website.
Emeril Lagasse's signature seasoning is versatile, reliable, and easy to make
It's clear that Cajun and Creole cuisines have influenced many of Emeril Lagasse's iconic dishes. However, Cajun and Creole seasonings aren't the same. Cajun seasoning tends to include a variety of ground peppers, while Creole seasoning is heavier on dried herbs. Lagasse's Essence has key components of both, like a paprika base, dried oregano, and dried thyme.
Of course, you can purchase Emeril's Original Essence at Target, Walmart, and Amazon. But you can also make it yourself with what you already have in the pantry. It's as simple as combining dry spices, dried herbs, and a generous dose of salt, then storing the mixture in an airtight container. Once it's ready, it can work wonders on all sorts of proteins — burgers, pork chops, chicken, and steak are all fair game — plus grilled produce and a myriad of seafood.
Since Lagasse has used his ultimate secret ingredient for years, it's no surprise that his devotees have, too — and they swear by the stuff. "Emeril, I've been using your Creole seasoning for a few years now and put it on anything I can find, as I love the flavor," one fan commented on Facebook. "Everyone should have a jar of this in the pantry. It surely must be good and cut tons of time off the cooking process," wrote another. A third claimed, "I always have a batch of Essence on hand, for the past 20 years."