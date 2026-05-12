Emeril Lagasse Uses This Cajun-Style Spice Blend 'In Nearly Every Cookbook' He's Written

There are plenty of tips to follow if you want to cook like Emeril Lagasse. For instance, he recommends keeping recipes as simple as possible for successful results, and he swears by a squeeze of fresh citrus. But if you're only going to follow one piece of his advice, use Emeril's Original Essence, the spice blend he's leaned on since 1990.

The seasoning takes cues from Creole and Cajun cuisines, which makes sense, considering Lagasse's cooking career took off in New Orleans. "My 'essence' — Emeril's Original Essence, sometimes referred to as Creole seasoning — is my version of a Cajun seasoning blend," Lagasse told Food & Wine in 2026. He explained that the mixture, which has "appeared in nearly every cookbook" he's written, is "super simple to put together ... It's a blend of paprika, salt, garlic powder, black pepper, onion powder, cayenne pepper, dried oregano, and dried thyme."

Its unique flavor is undeniably rooted in Louisiana's culinary tradition, but it's still incredibly versatile. Lagasse uses it on "everything but ice cream," as he said on an episode of "Emeril Live" (via Facebook). He attests to its multifaceted splendor, considering he's used the seasoning for more than 30 years. Lagasse suggests that first-timers try a range of Cajun seasonings to find their favorite, or even invent their own blend and tweak to taste (just don't skip the cayenne pepper, per his advice). To make it exactly like Lagasse, however, you can simply follow the recipe for Emeril's Essence available on his website.