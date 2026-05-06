Don't Light Up Your Grill Until You Take These 5 Steps
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Ah, summer. You can almost smell the scent of grilled food in the air when you step outside. For us food-obsessed folks, it is a season of outdoor cooking, family picnics, and just a grand time with your loved ones in the sun. With so many barbecue and grilling recipes out there, a smorgasbord of red meat, poultry, fish and seafood, vegetables, and even fruit (grilled pineapple, anyone?) will be vying for space on the grill. Before you fire it up, you should feel confident that your grill is in good working order.
Will you be dusting off the grill that has been sitting in your garage since last summer? Or are you in the market for a brand-new appliance, and open to advice on how to prep it for longevity? Whether your grill is old or new, you will need to clean it, make sure you have enough fuel, take safety precautions, and get your tools and ingredients ready. All these tips apply when setting up and maintaining an outdoor grill, be it is fueled by gas or charcoal.
Give the grill a deep clean
If you are pulling a grill out of storage, it will need a thorough cleaning, whether or not you did one at the end of last grilling season. Grease can build up over time, especially with a gas grill. To clean, remove the grates and soak them in warm, soapy water before giving them a good scrub with a grill brush. Towel-dry the grates immediately. Make sure the grease trap is cleaned out, and if you have a charcoal grill, empty the ash catcher. Scrape up any debris from inside the grill, then wash and wipe the body of the grill inside and out before putting the grates back in place. Remember to maintain general cleanliness throughout grilling season and avoid these mistakes when cleaning your grill, such as using the wrong tools or solvents.
Are you buying a new grill instead? Congratulations! You may be tempted to set it up and use it straightaway, but there are a few steps to complete before it's ready for cooking food. After reading the manual and removing any protective film, wash all the grilling components with mild dish soap. Dry, then set up the appropriate fuel for an initial burn off to remove any factory coatings that still remain. Use a full chimney of coals or turn the gas burners up to high, close the lid, and let the grill heat up for about 15 to 30 minutes until any chemical smells have burned away.
Make sure there is an adequate fuel supply
One of the more frustrating issues that can happen during an outdoor cookout is running out of fuel midway through the proceedings. Ensure this does not happen by keeping enough of the appropriate fuel source on hand. If you are using a charcoal grill, consider what you will be grilling. Will it be a high-heat, quicker cook? If so, charcoal lumps are preferred because they burn hotter. Charcoal briquettes are suitable for low-and-slow preparations like smoking a brisket.
If you are working with a gas grill, check the levels in your propane tank and have a backup tank on hand if you plan on cooking for a large party. Make sure that there are no leaks by tightening the connection points. You can also use the simple soap-and-water method to test if there are leaks in your gas line. Fill a spray bottle with soapy water and turn on the gas (but do not ignite the burners). Spray the water on all the connections and along the piping. If any soap bubbles form anywhere on the gas line, that's where the leaks are, and fittings will need to be tightened or replaced accordingly.
Safety first at the BBQ, always
Safety is paramount, especially when working with equipment that is literally a source of fire. According to the National Parks Service, fire departments across the U.S. respond to over 8,000 home fires each year that involve grills, hibachis, and barbecues, so do all that you can to prevent a fire at your cookout. First, set the grill up in an area far away from flammable objects. For example, do not grill near trees and shrubs. Check that the grill's stand is sturdy and its wheels are locked in place. If your grill does not come with its own stand, take care to set it up on a stable, fire-safe surface. While salt is a decent extinguisher for small grease fires, keep a proper powder or foam fire extinguisher readily available, as these are the best types of fire extinguishers to use when grease and oil are involved.
Once you've covered those bases, confirm that your walking paths are clear of obstacles. Whether that's from the kitchen to the grill, or from the grill to the serving table, put away any gardening tools, kids' toys, lawn ornaments, or anything else that could possibly trip you up. An accident may cause you to spill your carefully cooked hot food onto the ground, on yourself, or a passerby — and you definitely don't want to lose your footing in close proximity to the hot grill.
Prepare your preferred grilling tools
If it's been a minute since your last grilling session, you'll need to figure out where your grilling tools are and retrieve them. Clean them well, replacing any worn-out or rusted utensils. New to the grilling game and unsure of what tools you need? Most grilling tasks will involve long-handled locking tongs, a spatula, and a meat thermometer.
It's also important that you, yourself, are protected. A sturdy grilling apron and heat-proof gloves are essential for grilling, especially when it's time to transfer hot food from the grill. Depending on your menu, some other handy accessories include a grill basket to contain cut vegetables and a wood chip smoker box if you're planning to smoke your food. If you are using a charcoal grill, a chimney starter will make lighting the grill a much easier task. And, if you cook outdoors past sunset, a light source like a clip-on grill light, or this Grillight tongs and spatula set with built-in LED lights is very useful for visually inspecting the doneness of your food after dark.
It's almost time for grilling, get the ingredients ready!
When all your equipment is prepared, it is time to sort out the cooking ingredients! Follow these expert tips on how to prepare steaks for grilling, which includes taking them out of the fridge about 30 minutes before cook time and letting them sit on the counter at room temperature. This helps ensure the most even cooking possible — no one wants a steak that is charred on the outside and raw on the inside. This tempering rule also applies to other animal proteins that you may be grilling.
Before you light up the grill, take a moment to prepare any vegetables that are headed for the flames. There are many mistakes people make when grilling vegetables, like cutting them too far in advance. This dries veggies out, causing them to lose nutritional value and visual appeal. If you score the vegetables you are going to grill, this makes them even more delicious. As a final step, fill up the salt shaker and pepper mill and set them up near the grill, along with any of your preferred spice mixes for that last-minute boost of flavor. Happy grilling!