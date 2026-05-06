Don't Light Up Your Grill Until You Take These 5 Steps

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Ah, summer. You can almost smell the scent of grilled food in the air when you step outside. For us food-obsessed folks, it is a season of outdoor cooking, family picnics, and just a grand time with your loved ones in the sun. With so many barbecue and grilling recipes out there, a smorgasbord of red meat, poultry, fish and seafood, vegetables, and even fruit (grilled pineapple, anyone?) will be vying for space on the grill. Before you fire it up, you should feel confident that your grill is in good working order.

Will you be dusting off the grill that has been sitting in your garage since last summer? Or are you in the market for a brand-new appliance, and open to advice on how to prep it for longevity? Whether your grill is old or new, you will need to clean it, make sure you have enough fuel, take safety precautions, and get your tools and ingredients ready. All these tips apply when setting up and maintaining an outdoor grill, be it is fueled by gas or charcoal.