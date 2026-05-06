5 Tips To Make The Perfect Grilled Cheese

One of the most important qualities of the sandwich is its gooey interior. If the cheese doesn't melt, it likely doesn't live up to your expectations for the sandwich. So you need to choose wisely.

Broadly speaking, if you're only using one type of cheese, you should stay away from dried and aged options such as feta and Parmesan. Those, unfortunately won't melt very well. The best choices have high fat and moisture levels and are typically younger. These varieties break down much easier when heated. There are some exceptions to this rule, and the structural properties of products like halloumi mean they will only melt at very high temperatures (so your sandwich would probably burn). Additionally, dairy options made with rennet — mozzarella for example — soften more easily than acidic counterparts like cream cheese.

With these guidelines in mind, an ideal option for your sandwich is young cheddar (One of Ina Garten's secrets for making a great grilled cheese is to use extra-sharp Vermont cheddar.) You could also go for the classic orange American cheese or even Velveeta for a creamier flavor. Other great choices include gruyère, brie, havarti, or gouda. If you're worried about that melt-factor, you can always test out a slice of cheese first by sticking it in the microwave for 10 seconds.