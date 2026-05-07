How Gordon Ramsay Gets Flavor Deep Inside Chicken Legs

Chef Gordon Ramsay is famous for his lightning-fast cooking and tough-to-impress persona. But you actually don't need to be a gourmand to wow him. There are a few simple recipes Ramsay believes everyone should know how to make, such as burgers, poached eggs, and cake. In addition, he thinks all home cooks should have a top-tier chicken dish in their repertoire. To start you on the right foot, take the chef's clever tip for infusing chicken legs with as much flavor as possible.

"Score chicken legs so the hot, spicy flavors get deep inside the meat. Rub thoroughly with the jerk mix and marinade," Ramsay said in a demo of his rendition of jerk chicken. He slathered the poultry in a mix of Scotch bonnet chiles, chopped garlic, fresh thyme, and dry spices, combined in olive oil. After coating the chicken (and marinating it, as the recipe advises), he browned the legs in a pan, deglazed with Worcestershire sauce, and finished cooking them in the oven.

He scored the drumsticks diagonally through the skin, a process that can apply to chicken thighs as well, especially bone-in. In the past, he has also advised puncturing chicken thighs to guarantee they cook through. "Take your knife, get the tip ... and just gently go through ... When we start to sear those thighs, all that heat goes through to the bone and there's no pink," Ramsay explained in a segment of "Next Level Kitchen."