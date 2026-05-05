18 Kitchen Nightmares Restaurant That Shut Their Doors

Every "Kitchen Nightmares" episode tells the story of a struggling restaurant, usually on the brink of bankruptcy, and its journey toward getting the business back on track. Long-term success is never guaranteed, not even when someone as successful as Gordon Ramsay is directly involved in the business plan. Ramsay can give a restaurant a complete makeover and bring in seasoned chefs as consultants or temporary head chefs, but that can only help so much if the restaurant owners themselves can't keep the momentum going.

Reality TV Updates, a website that tracks the status of "Kitchen Nightmares" restaurants, currently has the show's success rate pegged at 21%. All restaurants from the first and second season are now closed, but that's not unusual since they were filmed about 20 years ago. As of 2026, "Kitchen Nightmares" has worked on 88 establishments across eight seasons, and over 60 have closed. Let's revisit 18 of them and find out what happened after "Kitchen Nightmares" and Gordon Ramsay said goodbye.