18 Kitchen Nightmares Restaurant That Shut Their Doors
Every "Kitchen Nightmares" episode tells the story of a struggling restaurant, usually on the brink of bankruptcy, and its journey toward getting the business back on track. Long-term success is never guaranteed, not even when someone as successful as Gordon Ramsay is directly involved in the business plan. Ramsay can give a restaurant a complete makeover and bring in seasoned chefs as consultants or temporary head chefs, but that can only help so much if the restaurant owners themselves can't keep the momentum going.
Reality TV Updates, a website that tracks the status of "Kitchen Nightmares" restaurants, currently has the show's success rate pegged at 21%. All restaurants from the first and second season are now closed, but that's not unusual since they were filmed about 20 years ago. As of 2026, "Kitchen Nightmares" has worked on 88 establishments across eight seasons, and over 60 have closed. Let's revisit 18 of them and find out what happened after "Kitchen Nightmares" and Gordon Ramsay said goodbye.
1. Purnima/Dillon's
Purnima (formerly Dillon's) was a standout in the first ever season of "Kitchen Nightmares," thanks to its incredibly filthy kitchen and walk-in. Gordon Ramsay's potty mouth may have gotten him in trouble on occasion, but every curse and insult was deserved this time around. To transform the restaurant, Ramsay had the lazy general manager dismissed and invited Vikas Khanna, a top NYC chef, as consultant.
A few months after filming, Purnima's previous general manager, Martin Hyde, sued Chef Ramsay for allegedly staging the problems on the show. He demanded an injunction to prevent the episode from airing, but his lawsuit was dismissed.
When Ramsay returned one year later, Purnima was cleaner than ever. Chef Vikas was still the head chef, and the restaurant earned $18,000 to 20,000 weekly. But Yelp reviews were mixed. Some praised the food while others said it was overpriced. Purnima silently closed in 2009, two years after "Kitchen Nightmares."
2. Campania
Campania was once a thriving Italian restaurant in New Jersey suffering from the declining quality of its food and management. The carefree waitstaff and kitchen staff were inexperienced and inefficient, and Ramsay had to drill some business sense into the equally laidback young owner and chef, Joe Cerniglia. Eventually, everybody stopped playing on the job and finally took their respective roles seriously.
"Kitchen Nightmares" left Campania with a revamped menu complete with a signature dish: meatballs. Things seemed to go well over the next two years. Reviewers on Yelp praised the meatballs, saying they lived up to their claim of being the best in New Jersey.
Cerniglia also did very well post-"Kitchen Nightmares." He joined Bergen County's Ultimate Chef competition and won in 2008, then finished as a runner up in 2009. Sadly, Cerniglia committed suicide in 2010. Campania stayed open for about four more months before finally closing in January 2011.
3. Amy's Baking Company
Amy's Baking Company was run by husband and wife, Samy and Amy Bouzaglo. Everything looked good on the surface, but Ramsay quickly saw past the pretty interiors and found two people resistant to criticism. Nothing and no one could stop them once they started shouting. Realizing they would never listen, Ramsay walked away for the first time in "Kitchen Nightmares" history.
Social media was abuzz after the episode aired. The couple rebutted criticisms on Facebook but later claimed they'd been hacked. When Ramsay's team visited the following year, the original waitresses had quit, and customers reported the owners were still loud and hostile. Samy also threatened to sue "Kitchen Nightmares" for damages to the couple's reputation.
Amy's Baking Company announced its closure in 2015. Nearly a decade later, it was reported that the couple had separated, and Samy had since relocated to Israel. Amy continues to bake, posting footage of her cakes on Instagram.
4. Peter's Italian Restaurant
Peter's was a family-owned Italian restaurant in Babylon, New York, plagued by bad food, problematic staff, broken stoves, and mismanagement by the establishment's namesake and co-owner, Peter Pellegrino. The restaurant had a successful relaunch after its revamp, but things didn't work out for the business after "Kitchen Nightmares". Peter's Italian Restaurant closed in December 2008, around a year after the episode aired.
The family patriarch, Yogi Pellegrino, died in 2009, and two years later, claims were made that Peter, who dressed and behaved like a mafia boss, had legitimate mob connections while he was the manager. FBI documents allegedly revealed his association with a known crime family, although he was never formally inducted. More recently, in October 2025, a Redditor claiming to be Peter Pellegrino hinted at opening new restaurants in New York City and South Florida.
5. Seascape Restaurant
The family-owned and run Seascape Restaurant opened in 1962. It was once a booming business but was on the verge of closing by 2007. Chef Ramsay immediately identified key problems, like a sewage smell in the dining room, crumbling decor, and a dirty kitchen. He found so much spoiled food, it led to one of the most epic meltdowns on "Kitchen Nightmares." But like many restaurants on the show, Seascape's biggest problem was a lack of leadership.
Chef Ramsay was able to talk sense into the owners, mother and son, Irene and Peter. He also led the bumbling kitchen staff into a successful relaunch. Unfortunately, the restaurant closed before the episode aired. The episode recap revealed that Peter accepted an offer for the restaurant and sold it five months after the "Kitchen Nightmares" shoot. Before closing, Seascape restored the old menu, which displeased customers who visited after watching the show.
6. The Secret Garden
French restaurant, The Secret Garden, was struggling with a $300,000 debt when "Kitchen Nightmares" came to the rescue. Owner and head chef, Michel Bardavid, was initially resistant to criticism. He didn't like Ramsay's recommendations to improve the overly complicated menu or the outdated decor. He was also defensive of his kitchen despite Ramsay finding tons of rotten, moldy food and maggots in the walk-in. Nevertheless, The Secret Garden had a successful relaunch, thanks to a more manageable menu and stern mentorship from Ramsay.
Unfortunately, the changes Ramsay implemented didn't stick after the restaurant's episode aired. Bardavid restored the old menu and went back to serving dishes that took too long to cook. The Secret Garden stayed open for three more years despite getting a mixed reception from customers, based on Yelp reviews. Bardavid eventually sold the restaurant in March 2010.
7. The Mixing Bowl
The Mixing Bowl in Bellmore, New York, was on its last legs after failing to keep up with competing restaurants in the area. It didn't help that one of the co-owners was more in favor of closing than giving the restaurant one last shot. But Gordon Ramsay's mentorship and interior facelift won the owners over, and they were encouraged to try and do better.
Ramsay visited the restaurant again a year later and was happy to see it thriving. Customers loved the food, and the tables were full every night. More importantly, the owners and manager finally seemed happy and content.
Sadly, the restaurant closed just two months later. According to reports, The Mixing Bowl had actually closed prior to "Kitchen Nightmares" and only reopened to accommodate the show. There's not much news about why it closed, which makes it sadder considering the restaurant seemed to be doing well.
8. Hannah and Mason's
Hannah and Mason's in New Jersey was struggling to make a profit. The restaurant was only open three evenings a week, the food was sub-par, and the kitchen filthy. Gordon Ramsay quickly got to work correcting these issues and led the restaurant into a successful relaunch by the end of the episode.
Unfortunately, business eventually slowed after the "Kitchen Nightmares" episode. The economic crisis and dwindling catering orders also made it harder to keep the business going, so the owners closed shop in February 2010.
Co-owner Chris Posner confessed to Nation's Restaurant News that he knew the closure was coming; he was just holding out for the episode to air. Unfortunately, appearing on "Kitchen Nightmares" didn't help as much as he hoped. The regulars didn't like the new menu, so he brought the old one back. Posner also noted that he had no idea where the container of raw and cooked chicken that Ramsay found in the kitchen came from.
9. Jack's Waterfront
Jack's Waterfront suffered terribly from the strong personalities of a trio of owners who had zero experience running a restaurant. Worse, one of the owners' father took a $100,000 yearly paycheck despite doing a poor job managing the restaurant. The food also left much to be desired.
With Ramsay's help, Jack's Waterfront, which only saw customers during summers, became a full-fledged restaurant that could attract diners year-round. And for two years, the new menu and interior makeover worked. The long-suffering Chef Aaron, whom the episode showed to have very little power in the kitchen, was finally allowed full control over the menu and the staff. A new general manager and more experienced cooks also joined the team.
Unfortunately, the restaurant closed two years after "Kitchen Nightmares." The three owners are now pursuing careers and interests outside the food industry.
10. The Olde Stone Mill Steakhouse
The Olde Stone Mill had been floundering before "Kitchen Nightmares" came into the picture. The owner was in debt, the head chef uninspired, and sales were low. On days when it was busy, the kitchen staff struggled to keep up with the orders. To save the restaurant, Chef Ramsay proposed that it rebrand into The Olde Stone Mill Steakhouse.
When Ramsay visited again a year later, owner Dean Marrazzo happily reported that profits initially doubled, then stayed high after the episode. The Olde Stone Mill Steakhouse was even featured in The New York Times, the clipping proudly framed and displayed in the restaurant.
Regretfully, the Marrazzos decided to sell the business in 2009. The new owners turned the steakhouse into an Italian restaurant. Dean Marrazzo later explored acting, and his IMDb page shows he landed many minor roles from 2001 to 2020. He also hosts a YouTube podcast, "CIGAR TALK with Aaron and Dean."
11. Giuseppi's
Giuseppi's episode was one of the more emotional and touching ones on "Kitchen Nightmares." The restaurant was an Italian trattoria owned by husband and wife, Joe and Cathy Borgia. Joe was the head chef while his son, Sam, was his sous chef. Over the years of working together, the father and son had drifted apart thanks to their constant fighting.
Chef Ramsay not only gave Giuseppi's a much-needed makeover, but also helped mend Joe and Sam's relationship. When he returned a year later in 2009, the family was happier and closer than ever. Giuseppi's initially did well after "Kitchen Nightmares," but the economy continued to worsen. They promised they would try to keep the restaurant afloat, but they closed it one month after Ramsay's second visit.
Sam later ran his own restaurant for two years before cooking for other establishments in Metro Detroit. Today, he is the Executive Chef at Verona, an Italian restaurant at a nearby township.
12. Fiesta Sunrise
Fiesta Sunrise was the second restaurant for its owners, and it was on its way to being another failed venture when Gordon Ramsay arrived. The business was $850,000 in debt and earned only a third of what it needed to break even per week. Ramsay found more problems in the kitchen, including poorly-stored cooked and raw food. But he managed to turn things around with the help of Mexican chef, Julieta Ballesteros. Fiesta Sunrise had a successful reopening and made a good impression on the customers.
One of the guests atFiesta Sunrise's relaunch was the mayor of Nyack, NY. He was highly impressed by the food and promised to come back to enjoy more taquitos. Unfortunately, even he couldn't save the restaurant after it was seized due to unpaid back taxes. Fiesta Sunrise had to cease operations in September 2008, seven months after "Kitchen Nightmares" was filmed and two months before the episode aired.
13. La Galleria 33
La Galleria 33 was an Italian restaurant owned by two sisters who dreamed of becoming successful restaurateurs like their parents. But with over 80 competitors in the vicinity, they struggled. Ramsay helped them by addressing their unprofessional habits (i.e., smoking and drinking on the job), indolent staff, untrained chef, and poorly managed kitchen.
La Galleria 33's "Kitchen Nightmares" episode ended with a successful makeover and revamped menu. It looked like the owners did a good job keeping it up, because the restaurant stayed open for six years after the episode aired.
Unfortunately, the restaurant closed without any formal announcement in November 2018. Fans on Reddit deduced that one of the sisters relocated to Florida and opened a new business (Rocco's Italian Market and Deli's Instagram page uploaded a photo of her on the cover of a local magazine). As for their parents, L'Osteria Ristorante outlasted La Galleria 33 and is still open to this day.
14. Mill Street Bistro
Mill Street Bistro's biggest problem was its owner and head chef, Joe Nagy. He was like a dictator, and proudly promoted his restaurant as a farm-to-table, fine-dining establishment even though it was neither. After an explosive shouting match that ended with Ramsay kicking Nagy out of the kitchen, it was decided that Nagy should no longer cook and would support his staff instead. Mill Street Bistro was successfully relaunched, but Ramsay still had doubts about its future.
Ramsay was right. Months after he left , Nagy stubbornly returned to the kitchen, and more than half of the staff was no longer working there once the episode aired. Nagy also sued "Kitchen Nightmares" for alleged property damage, then rebranded the restaurant to Maple City Tavern. He finally closed it in 2016, nearly three years after "Kitchen Nightmares." In 2025, a fan of the show met Nagy, now a food truck owner, and shared the encounter on Facebook.
15. Prohibition Grille/Gastropub
Prohibition Grille had problems that were common among "Kitchen Nightmares" restaurants, and then some. It had a filthy kitchen, a disinterested head chef, and an inexperienced owner. Rishi Brown was so clueless, that she would invite scantily-clad belly dancers to perform in the middle of an evening service, thoroughly baffling diners.
Fortunately, Brown was very open to learning and receiving constructive criticism. She followed Chef Ramsay's advice to dismiss her ineffective chef and welcomed the exciting changes he proposed, including changing the restaurant's name to Prohibition Gastropub. Brown's enthusiasm was a welcome change from the usual combative and in-denial restaurant owners who appear on "Kitchen Nightmares."
Prohibition Gastropub thrived for three years after the episode. Then, in 2016, Brown sold the restaurant and new owners stepped in. They kept the name and interiors, but the business gradually floundered based on the declining Yelp ratings. They eventually closed Prohibition in July 2017.
16. Kindred
Kindred was a vegan restaurant in New Orleans that had so much promise when it opened in January 2020. Being one of the only few vegan restaurants in a state known for its savory, seafood-heavy Creole cuisine, it attracted a lot of attention from visitors and locals who were vegan or interested in trying the food. But the novelty didn't last long. By 2024, Kindred was already struggling with declining customers and profits.
Kindred's owner and staff were worried that the business would close before the Super Bowl, and they were sadly right. The restaurant posted the announcement on Facebook in December 2024, just three months after "Kitchen Nightmares" came to film and one month before the episode aired. The restaurant had an impressive Yelp score, so declining food quality or displeased customers were unlikely the reason. No explanation was offered, although it was speculated that the owner, Caroline, wanted a change.
17. South Brooklyn Foundry
South Brooklyn Foundry was in business for six years before appearing on "Kitchen Nightmares" in 2023. Everything looked fine on the surface. The restaurant had many positive Yelp reviews, and its Facebook page regularly promoted events like trivia nights, karaoke, and drag nights. But South Brooklyn Foundry had a management problem that needed solving.
Co-owner and head chef, Ray Martinez, took in $70,000 annually but only worked half the time he was meant to. He left after he got called out. Thankfully, Ramsay was able to recruit new kitchen staff to help with the relaunch.
South Brooklyn Foundry was poised to succeed. Unfortunately, it closed just one year later. Co-owner Kelly Agnes told Brooklyn Paper that she and Martinez didn't share the same vision for the restaurant, so they decided to close it instead. Surprisingly, she also said "Kitchen Nightmares" was the worst decision she made, and that their problems weren't as bad as they appeared on the show.
18. Anna Vincenzo's
Anna Vincenzo's opened in 2001 and was well past its heyday when "Kitchen Nightmares" featured it in 2010. The owner, Cece Vincenzo, was a self-taught cook. She refused to listen to criticism about her food, not even from Chef Ramsay. It took one disastrous evening service and a loud row in the kitchen before Vincenzo finally admitted that her disappointing food was a big factor in the restaurant's decline.
Anna Vincenzo's had a successful relaunch after a much-needed overhaul of its outdated interiors and massive menu. But when Ramsay revisited a year after, the restaurant had closed. Vincenzo had reverted to her old habits, raised prices, then reduced portion sizes. She told Ramsay the stress of running the restaurant was too much, so she sold it to focus on her children. Sadly, her marriage with her head-server husband didn't survive either. But she assured Ramsay that although her restaurant failed, she felt much lighter and happier with her decision.