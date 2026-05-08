Is Texas Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter Real Butter?

Sure, the "real" stuff may not be made with real butter, but you can make a copycat Texas Roadhouse cinnamon butter and rolls recipe that does use real dairy butter in the cinnamon butter, and it's pretty simple. Although you'll need an eye on your butter temperature, you pretty much just whip butter with honey, cinnamon, and powdered sugar. There's also a super easy TikTok copycat cinnamon butter recipe with only a few added ingredients that received rave reviews from users. The rolls, on the other hand, take a number of steps. You'll need some patience and to plan ahead because there are a number of mistakes everyone makes when trying to recreate Texas Roadhouse rolls.

But if you simply want to run out to the store, you can buy Texas Roadhouse Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread at Walmart and H-E-B locations. Although the ingredient list is slightly different than at the restaurant, appearing to contain more soybean oil and no butter, whatsoever. If you don't have a problem with the restaurant's ingredient list, this one's not too different. Walmart even sells its own copycat of the iconic butter, called Great Value Cinnamon Honey Seasoned Butter that can go toe-to-toe with the Texas Roadhouse version.

So, if you need your Texas Roadhouse cinnamon butter fix at home, there are a lot of options. But, when you need the full service, with hot, fresh rolls brought right to the table, you may want to stick with the original.