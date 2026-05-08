Is Texas Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter Real Butter?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Texas Roadhouse is a favorite among steak-centric chain restaurants. And it seems that the key to what makes Texas Roadhouse steaks so good has a lot to do with the quality of its fresh, never-frozen cuts and its in-house butchers. But there's plenty more to love at the chain, and you can improve on your experience with some rules you need to know for eating at Texas Roadhouse — like don't forget the sides. Their fresh bread topped with cinnamon butter gets the number two spot in the Mashed ranking of Texas Roadhouse sides. But is Texas Roadhouse cinnamon butter real butter?
The answer is no. Well, not really anyway. According to the ingredients listed on the menu guide on Nutritionix.com, Texas Roadhouse's cinnamon butter does contain butter, but it's not the first ingredient. The first ingredient is artificial butter flavor, with actual butter listed as the third ingredient behind beta carotene. It also contains buttermilk, palm oil, and soybean oil, all presumably adding to the creamy, buttery flavor. And the final two ingredients are real honey and cinnamon.
How to get the flavor of Texas Roadhouse cinnamon butter and rolls at home
Sure, the "real" stuff may not be made with real butter, but you can make a copycat Texas Roadhouse cinnamon butter and rolls recipe that does use real dairy butter in the cinnamon butter, and it's pretty simple. Although you'll need an eye on your butter temperature, you pretty much just whip butter with honey, cinnamon, and powdered sugar. There's also a super easy TikTok copycat cinnamon butter recipe with only a few added ingredients that received rave reviews from users. The rolls, on the other hand, take a number of steps. You'll need some patience and to plan ahead because there are a number of mistakes everyone makes when trying to recreate Texas Roadhouse rolls.
But if you simply want to run out to the store, you can buy Texas Roadhouse Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread at Walmart and H-E-B locations. Although the ingredient list is slightly different than at the restaurant, appearing to contain more soybean oil and no butter, whatsoever. If you don't have a problem with the restaurant's ingredient list, this one's not too different. Walmart even sells its own copycat of the iconic butter, called Great Value Cinnamon Honey Seasoned Butter that can go toe-to-toe with the Texas Roadhouse version.
So, if you need your Texas Roadhouse cinnamon butter fix at home, there are a lot of options. But, when you need the full service, with hot, fresh rolls brought right to the table, you may want to stick with the original.