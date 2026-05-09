How 2 TV Shows Helped Revive An Old-School Italian Steakhouse In California

Steakhouse chains may be a natural choice when you're struck with an insatiable craving for seared beef, but don't forget about regional hidden gems that are too often overlooked. Though it may not have the name recognition of Texas Roadhouse or Outback, Colombo's Italian Steakhouse and Jazz Club has been a staple of the Greater Los Angeles dining scene for over seven decades. These days, the establishment is best known for its nightly live music and hearty entrees, but the restaurant has also served as an essential location on two hit HBO shows: "Barry" and "I Love LA." Both emphasize the Los Angeles backdrop where their respective stories take place, so it makes sense that an institution like Colombo's Italian Steakhouse would play a key role in the drama.

In "Barry," a darkly humorous take on a hitman's quest to become a Hollywood screenwriter, Colombo's is where the titular character's drama teacher consults with a detective who's hot on the hapless assassin's trail. The stakes aren't quite as high in "I Love LA" since no one's life is in direct peril, but this show centers on emerging influencers and their quest for popularity. Like "Barry," "I Love LA" utilizes Colombo's old-fashioned environment to showcase a potentially life-altering meeting between main character Maia and a seemingly helpful but dubious former mentor.