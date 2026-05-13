The Ridiculous Amount Of Scotch That Scotland Exports Each Year
According to the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), Scotland exported £53 billion worth of Scotch in 2025 (or about $71.7 billion), which equates to an astonishing 43 bottles a second. That might sound impressive, but that number is down from 2024, when Scotland was exporting a mind-boggling 44 bottles a second (per SWA). Overall, 2025 sales dropped by 1.8% in value and 4.3% in volume, hitting an already-struggling industry hard.
The market for Scotch has been unpredictable ever since the pandemic, and taxes and tariffs have definitely played a role. The U.K. charges excise duties on alcohol, and per the SWA, the duty on Scotch increased by more than 17% in only three years. On top of that, the U.S. — the industry's most profitable export market — placed a 10% tariff on imported Scotch. Since then, U.S. sales have dropped by 15%, which is quite a crushing blow to the industry.
This also has major repercussions for Scotland. The SWA reports that in 2025, the industry employed 41,000 people, and Scotch whisky made up 23% of all Scottish goods exports. However, If you're a Scotch lover, don't fret — there's hope on the horizon.
Good news for the Scotch industry
After King Charles III spent four days visiting the U.S. in April 2026, Trump decided to drop the tariff on Scotch (via MSN). This comes on the heels of China halving its tariffs to 5% in January 2026 (via the Scotch Whisky Association). India, the largest Scotch importer by volume, also reduced its tariffs from a staggering 150% to a comparatively more reasonable 40%, according to the BBC. That's good news for Scotland, since grain farmers are struggling and Diageo, the largest producer in Scotland, temporarily paused production at one of its main distilleries and reduced production in other locations.
If you want to do your part to support our Scotch-making friends but don't know where to begin, allow us to suggest five types of Scotch that will transport you to Scotland. (After all, your average bottle is far cheaper than an airline ticket!) If you're unsure what to choose, try starting with Johnnie Walker, the best-selling Scotch in the world, and mix it with a little water in the classic Scottish way. You can also try these 12 forgotten whiskey cocktails — using Scotch whisky, of course. Who knew helping Scotland's economy could be so enjoyable? Slàinte!