The Ridiculous Amount Of Scotch That Scotland Exports Each Year

According to the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), Scotland exported £53 billion worth of Scotch in 2025 (or about $71.7 billion), which equates to an astonishing 43 bottles a second. That might sound impressive, but that number is down from 2024, when Scotland was exporting a mind-boggling 44 bottles a second (per SWA). Overall, 2025 sales dropped by 1.8% in value and 4.3% in volume, hitting an already-struggling industry hard.

The market for Scotch has been unpredictable ever since the pandemic, and taxes and tariffs have definitely played a role. The U.K. charges excise duties on alcohol, and per the SWA, the duty on Scotch increased by more than 17% in only three years. On top of that, the U.S. — the industry's most profitable export market — placed a 10% tariff on imported Scotch. Since then, U.S. sales have dropped by 15%, which is quite a crushing blow to the industry.

This also has major repercussions for Scotland. The SWA reports that in 2025, the industry employed 41,000 people, and Scotch whisky made up 23% of all Scottish goods exports. However, If you're a Scotch lover, don't fret — there's hope on the horizon.