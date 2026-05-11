Still Throwing Away Stale Donuts? This Easy Salad Hack Is A Tastier Solution

When deciding which donuts to use for croutons, you definitely don't want a variety filled with any kind of jam, jelly, chocolate, or cream. Likewise, you should avoid options with an overly thick topping. Otherwise, your donuts will just heat up into a gooey mess. Plain cake donuts topped with sugar or cinnamon or plain glazed donuts should work great. Turning them into a salad topping involves pretty much the same process as a regular homemade croutons recipe, but instead of leftover bread, you'll use sweet day-old pastries. You can simply cut them up and sauté them in a pan with butter until they're crunchy, or bake them with a drizzle of olive oil at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown.

Whether you craft them from donuts or other treats, sweet croutons can be extremely versatile. They go great with recipes that already use sweet elements, like strawberry walnut salad. They could also complement salads that use mild, nutty cheeses. Alternatively, you can add donut croutons to yogurt, oatmeal, or chili. You could even put them in a trail mix or enjoy them as a crunchy snack all by themselves. And if you want a balance of sweet and savory flavors, consider tossing the donut croutons with a little grated parmesan and black pepper before they go into the oven. For more umami, try some truffle oil. To inject some extra heat, pour a bit of your favorite hot sauce on top. Once you dial in your donut croutons, you may start planning to have left-over, stale donuts.