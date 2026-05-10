Cabbage Is Boring Until You Try It Cowboy-Style

Let's face it: Cabbage isn't exactly what comes to mind when people talk about exciting vegetable dishes. Sure, we wouldn't have traditional coleslaw without it, but it's never quite had its moment the way Brussels sprouts and kale have. However, that could change in your kitchen if you round up your first batch of cowboy-style cabbage, a dish so flavorful that it may incite the urge to shout "yee-haw!" at the dinner table.

Made with plenty of mix-ins such as veggies, spices, condiments, and meats, cowboy-style cabbage is highly adaptable. You can eat it hot or cold, so it would make an excellent side dish for occasions like summer cookouts or meals on chilly winter nights. The warm version tends to contain ample amounts of protein like beef, sausage, and bacon, while the cold adaptations are very much like coleslaw in that they're held together with a creamy dressing. But both have chopped or shredded cabbage as their base.

The dish doesn't have an obvious historical connection to cowboys. However, it arguably contains some elements of an Old West diet. Cowboys ate a lot of meat, and this cabbage creation uses generous amounts of it. There is also the fact that cold versions exude major Tex-Mex vibes. That style of cuisine blends Native American, Spanish, Anglo-American, and Mexican influences. Notably, it originated in Texas, a state that was heavily influenced by cowboys.