Cracker Barrel Sells Rare Candy From A Brand That's Over A Century Old

The history behind Lammes Candies is undoubtedly part of the recent sherbet mint revival. The Lamme family began selling sweets in downtown Austin, Texas in 1878. Lammes Candies opened in 1885, after David Turner Lamme Sr. repaid his father's gambling debt and reclaimed his store, and the family has been perfecting sweet treats ever since. Originally, one of the top items on the menu at the shop was ice cream, but now the current bestseller for the store is its "Texas Chewie" pecan praline, which are made from the same recipe created in 1892, according to the company's website.

With the fifth generation now in charge, Lammes Candies are still sold in a storefront in downtown Austin, but they are also shipped to a number of other sellers, in addition to Cracker Barrel. The candies are a favorite in Texas airport and hospital gift shops, and they are also sold in some other local candy shops across the country. (Here's our list of the best candy stores found in every state.) In the caption of their social media video, though, Cracker Barrel pointed out that they are one of the few places outside of Texas where you can find the sherbet mints, a nostalgic treat with a history of melting in your mouth and sweetening your spring.