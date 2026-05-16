What's The Best-Selling Beer In The US By Volume?

While Michelob Ultra and Bud Light continue to rival for volume sales, a third beer leads the way in dollar sales. On revenue alone, the best-selling beer in the U.S. is Modelo Especial, which claimed the spot in June 2023, by dethroning Bud Light. Modelo Especial was introduced to America from Mexico in the 1990s, and its popularity steadily increased as Americans' favor for Bud Light fell away, causing the three beers' paths to collide in recent years. The numbers have prompted a public discourse, and some beer drinkers disagree with the majority opinion.

One Beer Advocate community member explained that they avoid drinking Michelob Ultra because of its taste. "I always thought of Bud Light as a flavorless swill ... but in comparison to Mich[elob] Ultra, it almost qualifies as a rich, full-bodied lager. If Mich Ultra was my only beer option, I would have given up beer altogether years ago."

Redditors have thoughts, too, with some users showing love for multiple top beer contenders. "Depends on the occasion for me," wrote a user at r/beer. "If I'm [at a] BBQ or at the ballgame, I prefer Budweiser. But on a hot day, I prefer Modelo." On another thread of the same subreddit, a bartender noted that Michelob Ultra is popular at their workplace, and offered a theory: "I think it's just a comfort thing. It's one of the lightest beers around, it's usually cheap, and they know what they're getting."