Most of us have enjoyed the spoils of buffet dining, but there's always that voice at the back of your mind that says things might not be as they seem. The problem with giving people free reign to serve their own food is ... people. As anyone who works at a buffet will contest, there are some gross things happening in plain sight that may put you off eating at these kinds of establishments again.

We scoured the internet to find tales from employees at buffet restaurants talking about their horror stories. From going straight in with their hands to combining foods that shouldn't be combined, there's all kinds of nasty stuff going on. And some folks are even messing with the food intentionally. It's enough to put you off your dinner, and a real wake up call for anyone who just tries not to think about the things that can happen while you're not looking.

People make all kinds of mistakes eating at buffets, but perhaps the real mistake is deciding to go there in the first place. Even if you enjoy the food, you probably won't like what people have been doing to it. These are the most revolting things buffet workers have seen diners do. It'll likely make you think twice before dining at a buffet restaurant in the future.