What's New At Trader Joe's In May 2026? Here's What To Buy

Despite its status as a thriving national chain, Trader Joe's creates a cozy neighborhood vibe in its stores. Combine this cordial atmosphere with the assortment of unique private label products, and you have all the makings of a retail success story. Now that May is upon us, we got to wondering about the new items that arrived at Trader Joe's this month. Our online search uncovered an assortment of peerless products and we'd love to share them with you.

Our carefully curated list includes grab-n-go lunches, charcuterie essentials, frozen pizza, candy, snacks, baked treats, and lots of other tempting goodies. Many of the products featured here are available for a limited time, so people should factor that into their shopping plans if interested. Also, we can't guarantee that all Trader Joe's will carry these items, but a helpful store associate can point you in the right direction where applicable. And for anyone new to the chain, here's what you need to know before stepping foot inside Trader Joe's.