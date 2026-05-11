What's New At Trader Joe's In May 2026? Here's What To Buy
Despite its status as a thriving national chain, Trader Joe's creates a cozy neighborhood vibe in its stores. Combine this cordial atmosphere with the assortment of unique private label products, and you have all the makings of a retail success story. Now that May is upon us, we got to wondering about the new items that arrived at Trader Joe's this month. Our online search uncovered an assortment of peerless products and we'd love to share them with you.
Our carefully curated list includes grab-n-go lunches, charcuterie essentials, frozen pizza, candy, snacks, baked treats, and lots of other tempting goodies. Many of the products featured here are available for a limited time, so people should factor that into their shopping plans if interested. Also, we can't guarantee that all Trader Joe's will carry these items, but a helpful store associate can point you in the right direction where applicable. And for anyone new to the chain, here's what you need to know before stepping foot inside Trader Joe's.
Earl Grey Blondie Bars
Retailing for $3.49 per pack, Earl Grey Blondie Bars from Trader Joe's feature a singular flavor inspired by the tea of the same name. These baked treats can be served alongside the hot beverage of your choosing, or combined with vanilla ice cream to create a tempting dessert. As a seasonal spring offering, TJ's tea-infused blondies won't be around forever.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
You can have lunch on the go and make it Parisian. That's what TJ's offers in its Ham & Cheese Sandwich. Made with uncured ham, gruyere, and stone-ground mustard on a buttered baguette, this sandwich would hold its own right out of the pack. You could also personalize it by adding toppings and condiments. Shoppers can grab one for $5.49.
Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza
Detroit-style pizza has a surprising automotive connection, as the unique shape of the pies reportedly resulted from cooking them in special steel pans typically used in auto manufacturing. Priced at $7.99, Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza from Trader Joe's gives you a taste of the Motor City without you having to be there.
Potato Cheese Sticks
The unique outer layer of Trader Joe's Potato Cheese Sticks is inspired by spud-encrusted Korean street corn dogs. The chain applies this batter technique to cheese sticks instead of hot dogs, and the resulting crispy texture is highly appealing. These snacks are only available for a limited time and will run you $4.99 per box.
Crispy Rice Bars
Available in packs of eight and retailing for $2.99, the Crispy Rice Bars can bring some marshmallow-flavored sweetness to your household. Because each treat is individually wrapped, this is a great snack to enjoy on the go. Rice bars feature all natural ingredients like cane sugar and tapioca syrup.
Gözlemes
A type of Turkish street food, gözlemes are often enjoyed at breakfast. Trader Joe's offers these filling stuffed flatbread sandwiches in packs of three for $4.99 per box. While traditional preparations include meat, potatoes, and spinach, TJ's stuffs its gözlemes with three different cheeses: tulum, kashkaval, and mozzarella.
Raspberry Yogurt Candy Clusters
Available through May, Raspberry Yogurt Candy Clusters are a mix of fun flavors and textures. Featuring bits of pretzels, cookie pieces, and other delights, each bite is covered in a sweet and tangy yogurt coating. Trader Joe's shoppers can snag these sweet snacks for $3.49 per bag.
Sweet & Sour Gummy Worms Candies
Leave it to Trader Joe's to make a wholesome version of gummy candy. Retailing for $3.99 a bag, the chain's Sweet & Sour Gummy Worms Candies contain no sugar and instead are made with monk fruit extract and other natural ingredients. Monk fruit is a highly effective sweetener that can taste up to 250 times more potent than sugar.
Al Pastor Diced Pork Shoulder
If you don't have the time (or the patience) to dedicate to a slow cooker Al Pastor recipe, Trader Joe's has an excellent alternative. The store's Al Pastor Diced Pork Shoulder comes chopped and seasoned, and can be heated on the stove top in under 10 minutes.
Lefse Norwegian Potato Flatbread
Lefse is a must-try holiday treat, as this flatbread is a staple of Christmas celebrations in Norway. Trader Joe's offers a convenient version in its Lefse Norwegian Potato Flatbread, which is made by a supplier in the Scandinavian nation via a traditional technique. Shoppers can find this product at TJ's stores for $3.99 through July.
Spicy Salmon Roll
The Spicy Salmon Roll contains Atlantic salmon, cucumber, and a fiery seasoning that takes a page from Japan's flavorful Shichimi togarashi spice blend. This maki-style sushi, which retails for $6.99 per pack, could serve as a quick lunch or light dinner.
Organic Non-Dairy Unsweetened Vanilla Soy Beverage
Trader Joe's Organic Non-Dairy Unsweetened Vanilla Soy Beverage might just be the perfect accompaniment to coffee, cereal, and more. Retailing for $2.49 a carton, the beverage boasts a light and subtle vanilla flavor and only uses all-natural ingredients. It's also gluten-free and vegan-friendly.
Organic Peru Cajamarca Small Lot Coffee
If you're a Java aficionado, the Organic Peru Cajamarca Small Lot Coffee at Trader Joe's belongs on your radar. This flavorful brew tastes great hot or iced, and shoppers can snag a bag for $9.99. Like other small lot coffees at the store, supplies are limited.
Honey Butter Cashews
While cashews are quite pricey due to the challenges of processing them, they are often worth their lofty cost. When it comes to Honey Butter Cashews from Trader Joe's, these snacks are slathered in a sweet and rich coating for an even more tempting taste. Customers can score a bag today for $4.99, but only for a limited time.
Smoked Cheddar Cheese with Paprika
Cheese variety is a must when creating a charcuterie board, and Trader Joe's has a wonderful option in the aged category. The Smoked Cheddar Cheese with Paprika is priced at $4.99 and will only be available at TJ's throughout May. Cold smoked and matured for a minimum of two years, this cheese is bound to leave an impression on your taste buds.