Beef Isn't The Only Type Of Protein You Should Order At Steakhouses, According To Chefs
When you go to a steakhouse, it feels like ordering one of the many cuts of steak on offer is the way to go. After all, it's in the name of the restaurant genre. However, if you're a pescatarian or just not in the mood for beef, you can find good seafood options.
Mashed reached out to chefs and other food industry insiders for their expert insights about steakhouse menus. Among them was hospitality consultant Izzy Kharasch, who shared that the selection of seafood is limited. However, this isn't a bad thing. It means the chefs can focus on a few dishes instead of being spread thin across many items, and prepare them at a level "consistent with how they cook their steaks." Plus, if you want something healthier, seafood dishes are a solid option, according to Palermo's chef Carlos Barroz.
Paul Niedermann, chef at Florida's Jupiter Grill, told Mashed that steakhouses are not only picky about the source of their beef but also where they get seafood. They look to bring the best possible quality to your plate whether it's turf or surf. The process for assessing the latter involves finding "reputable vendors, constantly checking what product comes in, refusing inferior product, using what is in season for the highest quality and knowing where the seafood is coming from," explained Niedermann.
Plenty of steakhouse chains serve seafood, but the quality varies depending on the restaurant
Many steakhouse chains serve seafood as a standalone dish or in combination with beef. Just note that what they offer may vary by location. On the more casual end of the spectrum, Outback Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse, and Longhorn Steakhouse all have variations of shrimp and salmon, plus surf-and-turf options. Each has exclusives, too, like Outback's ahi tuna and Texas Roadhouse's catfish.
Higher-end eateries may have expanded menus, with seafood heavily featured as an appetizer. For example, the Capital Grille makes multiple oyster dishes and crab or shrimp cocktails, among other items. Morton's boasts such offerings as tuna poke and chicken fried lobster. Notable options at Ruth's Chris include a seafood tower as well as a lobster tail add-on for any entree.
The fact that the choices sound promising doesn't mean every steakhouse seafood item will be a certified hit. Some online reviews suggest that catfish is not worth ordering at Texas Roadhouse due to excessive breading and the presence of bones. Outback's salmon has received mixed reviews on Trustpilot. While some people praised the fish, others felt it was either "undercooked" or "overcooked." The Yelp reviews for Capital Grille's seafood, however, are pretty positive. One reviewer said, "The oysters were also very good and fresh," and another noted that they felt "fully satisfied with the quality of fish and flavor." It seems that when ordering seafood at steakhouses, where and what you eat could make a big difference.