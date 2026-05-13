Beef Isn't The Only Type Of Protein You Should Order At Steakhouses, According To Chefs

When you go to a steakhouse, it feels like ordering one of the many cuts of steak on offer is the way to go. After all, it's in the name of the restaurant genre. However, if you're a pescatarian or just not in the mood for beef, you can find good seafood options.

Mashed reached out to chefs and other food industry insiders for their expert insights about steakhouse menus. Among them was hospitality consultant Izzy Kharasch, who shared that the selection of seafood is limited. However, this isn't a bad thing. It means the chefs can focus on a few dishes instead of being spread thin across many items, and prepare them at a level "consistent with how they cook their steaks." Plus, if you want something healthier, seafood dishes are a solid option, according to Palermo's chef Carlos Barroz.

Paul Niedermann, chef at Florida's Jupiter Grill, told Mashed that steakhouses are not only picky about the source of their beef but also where they get seafood. They look to bring the best possible quality to your plate whether it's turf or surf. The process for assessing the latter involves finding "reputable vendors, constantly checking what product comes in, refusing inferior product, using what is in season for the highest quality and knowing where the seafood is coming from," explained Niedermann.