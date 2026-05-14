This California Restaurant May Serve The Best Brisket Outside Of Texas

When discussing favorite regional barbecue throughout the U.S., Texas is always in the conversation. In Texas, they focus on beef, rather than pork cuts often favored in other barbecue regions. And brisket is a big part of what makes Texas barbecue unique. Texas-style brisket is lauded for cooking technique and its simplicity — generally, only a dry rub is used on the meat, which is usually cooked over mesquite wood. When something is considered some of the best brisket in Texas, it's likely among the best in the world. But Ray's Barbeque in Huntington Park, California, is giving Texas a run for its money when it comes to brisket. Listed as #1 for California in a Mashed ranking of the best brisket in every state, Ray's Barbeque might just be the best brisket outside of Texas (or pretty much anywhere), and reviewers on social media tend to agree.

On Yelp, one user felt the pitmaster brisket sandwich was top notch, stating, "The brisket was absolutely amazing. Moist, tender, great bark, and rich meaty taste. The behemoth was loaded with flavor and had a bun that could withstand its epic interior." Other customers heralded the perfect smokiness and juicy meat. One MenuPix reviewer said, "The Angus brisket and beef ribs here blew me away with their smoky, tender perfection ... every bite felt like a Texas BBQ celebration in my mouth." On TripAdvisor, a customer wrote, "I am a Kansas City certified BBQ judge and eat BBQ all over the country. The bottom line is that Ray's is one of the best places for BBQ anywhere ... The brisket is one of the best I've had." While the brisket may be considered the best outside of Texas, there's even more to delight in on the Ray's Barbeque menu.