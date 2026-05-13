Who Is Tilly Ramsay's Boyfriend, Henry Farrow?
As a chef, television host, and social media influencer with nearly 10 million subscribers on TikTok, Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay is used to being in the public eye. That's without even mentioning her very famous, very public dad, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Ms. Ramsay's boyfriend, Henry Farrow, on the other hand, is not as accustomed to living in the limelight.
Farrow purportedly hails from Bristol, England. His LinkedIn profile reveals that he previously worked as a mortgage loan officer and attended the University of Nottingham from 2021 to 2024, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Geography with Business. Currently, Farrow is the Channel Manager for Engage (owned by Brave Bison), a London-based sports marketing agency. You can find him sharing insights on sports and media on a podcast titled, "The Commentary Box" on YouTube.
Farrow's ability to talk about sports has probably earned him some points with his girlfriend's dad. A former soccer player, Gordon Ramsay, said he almost became a professional athlete. Besides these facts, not much else is known about Farrow, who is quiet on social media. However, you can catch a glimpse of him blending into the Ramsay family in photos and productions.
How and when they met
Tilly Ramsay and boyfriend Henry Farrow may have met at the University of Nottingham, which the former also attended between 2021 and 2024. The couple became "social media official" in 2023, judging from Instagram posts. However, Tilly mentioned being in a relationship on the 2022 National Geographic show "Uncharted Showdown." She was quoted as saying, "I am in a relationship but dad hasn't met him just yet" (via Cosmopolitan). "Dad's great in that kind of situation. He loves to be this big, scary person. But really, he's just as friendly to anyone that any of us bring home so it's great." It's unconfirmed whether she was talking about Farrow but the timeline adds up.
While Farrow's public appearances are rare, he did show up in the 2026 Netflix documentary, "Being Gordon Ramsay." In Episode 5, viewers can catch a glimpse of him alongside the Ramsay family during a surprise visit to the Ballymaloe Cookery School in Cork, Ireland where Tilly was training. You can see him sitting between Gordon and Tilly during a family lunch as well. Farrow also appeared with the family at the launch event for "Being Gordon Ramsay." The thought of spending so much time around the fiery star of "Hell's Kitchen" might sound intimidating. However, his daughter is proof that he can be a big old softie. This same insult-slinging chef teared up during Tilly's performance on "Strictly Come Dancing" in 2021.