Who Is Tilly Ramsay's Boyfriend, Henry Farrow?

As a chef, television host, and social media influencer with nearly 10 million subscribers on TikTok, Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay is used to being in the public eye. That's without even mentioning her very famous, very public dad, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Ms. Ramsay's boyfriend, Henry Farrow, on the other hand, is not as accustomed to living in the limelight.

Farrow purportedly hails from Bristol, England. His LinkedIn profile reveals that he previously worked as a mortgage loan officer and attended the University of Nottingham from 2021 to 2024, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Geography with Business. Currently, Farrow is the Channel Manager for Engage (owned by Brave Bison), a London-based sports marketing agency. You can find him sharing insights on sports and media on a podcast titled, "The Commentary Box" on YouTube.

Farrow's ability to talk about sports has probably earned him some points with his girlfriend's dad. A former soccer player, Gordon Ramsay, said he almost became a professional athlete. Besides these facts, not much else is known about Farrow, who is quiet on social media. However, you can catch a glimpse of him blending into the Ramsay family in photos and productions.