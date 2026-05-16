I Tried 8 Ways To Ripen An Avocado. This Was The Best

If one of the biggest mistakes people make with avocados is using them before they're ripe enough or after they're too ripe, then having a handy way to dependably ripen an avocado is a must. Avocados ripen after they're picked rather than on the tree. It's no secret that these green fruits go from hard and inedible to mushy and overripe in the blink of an eye, and it's one of the trickiest things in the culinary world to control. But somewhere in the middle is a moment of perfection, where peelable skin reveals silky-smooth flesh that's a perfect shade of green and creamy to a fault.

Since the best recipes for using avocados call for flesh that's tender yet stable, knowing how to reach the right state for your needs is a home cooking essential. To figure out which of the various methods will ripen an avocado to perfection (or as close as possible), I rounded up eight different hacks and gave them a test run to see which one works best. There were varying degrees of success and some surprising — and disappointing — results, but what I learned is that you can absolutely get an avocado ready for use without waiting for nature to take its course. Once you know which method is best suited for your needs, it's simply a matter of repeating that process whenever you're in the mood to guac and roll.