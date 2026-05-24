This Dessert At Costco Combines 2 Fan-Favorite Treats Into One Frozen Bite, But Shoppers Are Divided
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If you've gotten this far without hearing about Dubai chocolate, color us impressed. The original bar, created by FIX Dessert Chocolatier, is milk chocolate filled with pistachio, tahini, and kataifi. This popular food trend dominated 2025, inspiring numerous riffs at fast food and grocery chains alike. One standout at Costco has been La Menorquina Dubai ice cream sandwiches, which combine the viral chocolatey dessert with a classic dairy-and-baked-good treat.
The product stars pistachio-flavored ice cream with kataifi (thin, crisp strands of phyllo dough, the ingredient that makes Dubai chocolate crave-worthy), sandwiched between two chocolate-coated biscuits. They launched at Costco in summer 2025 when the trend was still at its peak. A box of 15 sandwiches costs anywhere from $17 to $19, depending on location. They became instantly popular and sold quickly, evident from social media buzz and many comments from shoppers who searched for the sandwiches with no luck.
Some customers who did find a box fell for the treat at first bite, putting it in contention to become one of the best new foods Costco dropped in 2025. "It's good, not too sweet, delicious and you can really taste the pistachio," wrote one Reddit user who tasted them. "I actually really enjoyed this when I got it, but I don't think the pistachio flavor was that strong. Still a fantastic and perfect size sweet treat," wrote another, referring to the sammies' miniature design. "This brand has been A++ with the couple things I've tried," noted a third. However, many shoppers weren't interested, didn't enjoy them, or couldn't find them in-store.
Despite mixed reviews you can still buy this frozen treat (or make it yourself)
Numerous shoppers reported not finding the Dubai chocolate-style sandwiches in their store or even state. Some who tried them thought they could be improved or found them overhyped. Others were uninterested due to an oversaturation of Dubai chocolate-inspired foods. "The Dubai chocolate was delicious but is gone ... They don't have enough delicious pistachios on them," one Instagram user commented on a video of the product. "I keep seeing certain products being promoted as 'sold at Costco,' but every time I go to my local Costco, they've never even heard of them!" asserted another. "This was quite disappointing ... We've all had one and no one has eaten a second one since," claimed a Reddit user.
If you still want to give them a try, there's a chance you can. According to Costco, La Menorquina Dubai ice cream sandwiches are still available. They're effectively a Costco exclusive, so other than ordering through home delivery sites like Instacart or Pronto, you'll only find them at the wholesaler.
If your store is sold out, make a substitute at home. Start with a chocolate cookie or wafer; you can go the crisp route with thin cookies or pizzelles, or use a thicker, chewier biscuit. For the filling, combine pistachio ice cream with kataifi (it's sold at Target, as one option). After a quick freeze, dip the sandwiches halfway in melted milk chocolate and then roll them in chopped pistachios.