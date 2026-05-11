3 Celeb Comfort Meals: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, And Emily Blunt's Favorites

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The 2006 fashion satire "The Devil Wears Prada" and its highly anticipated 2026 sequel make occasional but poignant food references. In the first film, Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs gets chided for her corn chowder and onion bagel by her high-fashion colleagues, but the on-screen comfort foods also help make the character relatable. The off-screen comfort foods of the Hollywood icons behind the films' characters are similarly familiar and homely. Meryl Streep's roast chicken, which she repurposes into soup, salad, and risotto, combines characteristic elegance with an unexpected thriftiness. Hathaway loves a classic Mediterranean branzino with greens, potatoes, and roasted tomatoes, as well as the occasional supermarket frozen pizza. Emily Blunt also loves comfort staples like pizza and lasagna, and has a special fondness for roasts, including her mother's roast chicken and the family's roasted potato recipe, which went viral.

The run-up to "The Devil Wears Prada 2" saw a flurry of food collabs ranging from Coke cans emblazoned with the film's signature red stilettos to cerulean blue M&Ms, showing just how entwined food is with the plot. Since much of the story is set in New York City, fans even showed up at local restaurants that feature in the sequel. Comfort food, too, has a tasty little narrative arc across the two films, but here's a closer look at the favorite dishes IRL of its female stars.