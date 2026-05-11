3 Celeb Comfort Meals: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, And Emily Blunt's Favorites
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The 2006 fashion satire "The Devil Wears Prada" and its highly anticipated 2026 sequel make occasional but poignant food references. In the first film, Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs gets chided for her corn chowder and onion bagel by her high-fashion colleagues, but the on-screen comfort foods also help make the character relatable. The off-screen comfort foods of the Hollywood icons behind the films' characters are similarly familiar and homely. Meryl Streep's roast chicken, which she repurposes into soup, salad, and risotto, combines characteristic elegance with an unexpected thriftiness. Hathaway loves a classic Mediterranean branzino with greens, potatoes, and roasted tomatoes, as well as the occasional supermarket frozen pizza. Emily Blunt also loves comfort staples like pizza and lasagna, and has a special fondness for roasts, including her mother's roast chicken and the family's roasted potato recipe, which went viral.
The run-up to "The Devil Wears Prada 2" saw a flurry of food collabs ranging from Coke cans emblazoned with the film's signature red stilettos to cerulean blue M&Ms, showing just how entwined food is with the plot. Since much of the story is set in New York City, fans even showed up at local restaurants that feature in the sequel. Comfort food, too, has a tasty little narrative arc across the two films, but here's a closer look at the favorite dishes IRL of its female stars.
Meryl Streep's thrifty roast chicken
Meryl Streep's roast chicken, which she reworks into almost a week's worth of meals, is simple, elegant, and versatile. Despite the multi-Oscar-winning star claiming she has "no natural affinity" for cooking, Streep shared about half a dozen recipes with Glamour in 2009, starting with roasted chicken. She uses the leftover meat in a cold chicken tarragon salad (with optional bacon) the next day. The rest of the bones and carcass make the base for a flavorful broth. Streep outlined how she froze the broth and used it to make a mushroom risotto and a wholesome cannellini bean soup on subsequent days.
Meal-prepping with chicken is a far cry from the (breakroom-sink-bound) Smith & Wollensky steak that Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, orders then rejects in the first "Devil Wears Prada." However, the actor's roast chicken still sizzles with a little star power since several aspects, from browning the chicken to preparing the chicken tarragon salad, take inspiration from Julia Child. Streep portrayed the culinary icon in the 2009 biographical drama "Julie and Julia," and picked up some cooking tips (as well as an Oscar nomination) for it. The repurposing of the bird is inspired by Streep's father, whom she described as thrifty. The actor does specify that anyone recreating her multi-day menu should love poultry. In fact, her favorite dish at the Oscars, made by chef Wolfgang Puck, is the chicken pot pie elevated with a garnish of truffles.
Anne Hathaway loves a good branzino
Anne Hathaway spent a few years following a vegan diet, and rediscovered her love for seafood at a restaurant in Iceland whilst filming "Interstellar." Fish continues to be one of her go-tos. When asked during the 2025 Met Gala what her favorite meal was, Hathaway told Vogue it was branzino with potatoes and greens, elevated with some roasted tomatoes. The Mediterranean fish, also known as European sea bass, has a medium-firm, flaky texture and mild flavor. Branzino is cooked several ways and is tender enough to be roasted whole. Hathaway's addition of roasted tomatoes adds a pop of fresh acidity to balance the fish and starchy potatoes.
The Oscar-decorated star has made food news for everything from the grueling regimen of raw oatmeal paste she ate to prepare for her role in "Les Misérables" to her cupcake hack that transforms the baked confection into a sweet sandwich. While she didn't mention onion bagels, which her character Andy Sachs is partial to in "The Devil Wears Prada," Hathaway has revealed a fondness for pizza. During her appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in 2021, she mentioned a certain brand of frozen pizza as the comfort food that got her and her family through the COVID lockdown in 2020. The star refused to name the pizza brand, however, saying that if she revealed her "little secret in the freezer aisle," she wouldn't be able to find it anymore.
Emily Blunt's pizza, lasagna, and Sunday roasts are ideal comfort foods
Another pizza fan in "The Devil Wears Prada" roster is Emily Blunt. Unlike her character in the first film, who survives on the (in)famous cheese cube diet, the Oscar-nominated star likes her pie with burrata cheese and basil. The 2009 Oprah piece wherein Blunt described some of her favorite comfort foods also named her mother's roast chicken and lasagna.
One savory staple often associated with Blunt is her family recipe for roasted potatoes. Ina Garten's cookbook, "Modern Comfort Food," featured Emily's English roasted potatoes, and the recipe became an internet sensation that briefly crashed Garten's website. The actress revealed in a 2021 episode of the "River Cafe Table 4" podcast that Sunday roasts were a regular fixture in her household growing up.
Blunt shares her affinity for deliciously crispy spuds with her onscreen character, who orders a serving of potato wedges near the end of "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Gone are the cheese-cube-sustenance days, and the snack that Blunt and Anne Hathaway's characters share are actually $14 potato wedges at an Upper East Side restaurant called Marlow East.