This Bakery Treat May Be The Best New Item At Costco In 2026 So Far

Who doesn't love new treats from the Costco aisles? 2026 is a great year so far for Kirkland Signature food offerings, and the bakery section's raspberry-filled cookies, which started showing up at outlets around mid-March, is one of the best items yet. They are soft, sugar dusted, and have a smooth, sweet, lightly tart raspberry filling. The thick, cakey cookie dough has some comparing them to jelly donuts, while others find them closer to fruit tarts or festive Linzer cookies. They have spring fruit and holiday season vibes rolled into one. Fans of the discontinued, yet similar, Kirkland Signature raspberry crumble cookies are also happy, with one Redditor saying, "OMG these are finally back???? Hallelujah!!!"

Available as a 15-pack for $10.99, the new raspberry-filled treats (at 310 calories each) are more than double the size of Kirkland Signature butter sugar cookies (which won our grocery store sugar cookie competition). The texture is slightly different, too. "It's not the standard sugar cookie. It's a little bit drier and softer," explained one Reddit user. While they're not the ideal pick-up-and-go type of cookie because of its delicate, somewhat crumbly texture, Costco customers have found lots of creative ways to enjoy them. They also tend to disappear rather quickly. One Redditor describing the irresistible raspberry-filled cookies put it rather well, "If you don't have immense self-control, do not buy these."