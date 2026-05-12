This Bakery Treat May Be The Best New Item At Costco In 2026 So Far
Who doesn't love new treats from the Costco aisles? 2026 is a great year so far for Kirkland Signature food offerings, and the bakery section's raspberry-filled cookies, which started showing up at outlets around mid-March, is one of the best items yet. They are soft, sugar dusted, and have a smooth, sweet, lightly tart raspberry filling. The thick, cakey cookie dough has some comparing them to jelly donuts, while others find them closer to fruit tarts or festive Linzer cookies. They have spring fruit and holiday season vibes rolled into one. Fans of the discontinued, yet similar, Kirkland Signature raspberry crumble cookies are also happy, with one Redditor saying, "OMG these are finally back???? Hallelujah!!!"
Available as a 15-pack for $10.99, the new raspberry-filled treats (at 310 calories each) are more than double the size of Kirkland Signature butter sugar cookies (which won our grocery store sugar cookie competition). The texture is slightly different, too. "It's not the standard sugar cookie. It's a little bit drier and softer," explained one Reddit user. While they're not the ideal pick-up-and-go type of cookie because of its delicate, somewhat crumbly texture, Costco customers have found lots of creative ways to enjoy them. They also tend to disappear rather quickly. One Redditor describing the irresistible raspberry-filled cookies put it rather well, "If you don't have immense self-control, do not buy these."
Delicious ways to enjoy Costco's new raspberry-filled cookie
Immediately noticeable with Kirkland Signature raspberry-filled cookies is how soft they are. Some customers praised the texture — one Redditor said, "I love the raw cookie dough taste and feel and the jam is excellent!" However, not everyone was a fan of the excessively tender crumb. Another Reddit user expressed the confection felt too squishy or like it wasn't baked. Either way, the mushy texture has led to widespread cookie experimenting, with the air fryer coming out as the best way to prep them. Even those who appreciated the softness, like the aforementioned Redditor, agreed, "I've air fried them and eaten them just out of the box. Air frying is the way to go." We suggest letting them rest for a few minutes after air frying to allow the cookie dough to firm up completely.
Warming isn't the only way forward, however, and some Costco customers storing the cookies discovered an alternative. "We wrapped them in parchment and froze. Actually really good still frozen," remarked one Redditor. More decadent iterations taking the cookies into full-blown Costco desserts worth buying have also appeared, with one Redditor saying, "We've been air frying these at 380 [degrees Fahrenheit] for 4-6 minutes, then topping with whipped cream and chocolate syrup." They also hinted at freezing the cookies to make an ice cream sandwich or even deep frying them. Another Redditor, meanwhile, suggested a quicker method, "Microwaved for 20 seconds so it's warm and gooey, then add a scoop of vanilla ice cream."