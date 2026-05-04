The 8 Best New Costco Kirkland Signature Items So Far In 2026
Big changes have come to Costco in 2026, from upgraded checkout tech to much-needed wage increases for staff. However, it's the store's high-value Kirkland Signature products that are the real draw, and what keep members coming back. Costco's house brand has a reputation for rivaling the quality of name-brand items, albeit at a more reasonable price. As such, new product launches are a big deal for Kirkland Signature fans, and 2026 has been an action-packed year at the warehouse retailer.
We wanted to get a read on the best Kirkland releases to hit Costco this year (so far), and our search uncovered lots of appealing products. Our selection includes hearty side dishes, rustic baked goods, sweet treats, easy ramen broth, quick dinners, and more. The more tempting the Kirkland item, the more likely it is to sell out, so these goodies might not be available at all warehouses. While Costco does offer same-day and 2-day delivery for select items, you may need to visit your local warehouse to pick up some of them in person.
Kirkland Signature Atlantic Blackened Salmon
The Kirkland Signature Atlantic Blackened Salmon is a great example of what makes Costco's frozen food selection so impressive. Each pack comes with six fillets, which can be prepared in a conventional oven or an air fryer. As for sustainability, Costco's salmon is responsibly farmed, raised without antibiotics, and certified by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council.
Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Pastry
Landing on our list of Costco's hottest new foods of 2026, the Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Pastry comes with eight delectably flaky treats in each package. The crusty exterior pairs wonderfully with the sweet and tangy filling inside, making this an excellent dessert for spring and summer.
Kirkland Signature BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon
When it comes to recipes that are perfect for the grill, you can't go wrong with seafood, vegetables, and chicken. If you want to reserve your cooking energy for the main courses, Kirkland Signature BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon is the perfect side. According to an Instagram post heralding the dish, each tray retails for $4.49 per pound and comes with corkscrew pasta, shredded cheese, barbecue sauce, bacon crumbles, and Kirkland rotisserie chicken.
Kirkland Signature Raspberry Filled Cookie
Hailed on Instagram as possibly the best cookie at Costco, a 15-count pack of Kirkland Signature Raspberry Filled Cookies is sure to brighten your snack outlook this spring. Priced at $10.99 per pack (at certain locations), these sweets are have been compared to raspberry tarts due to their fresh flavor and substantial size.
Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Pork Ramen Broth
Featuring a broth made from slowly simmered pork bones, tonkotsu ramen is known for its umami-rich flavor and smooth texture. Kirkland Signature's Tonkotsu Pork Ramen Broth is an effortless alternative. It provides a tasty foundation for traditional tonkotsu ingredients, like noodles, boiled eggs, and pork belly. Each 4-pack of broth retails for $18.99 at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds
A pack of Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds is a snacking staple. This Costco find is perfect for home, school, work, on the road, or anywhere else a person might need a chocolatey pick-me-up on the fly. Each 3-pound bag retails for $24.99.
Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drink
The Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drink 24-pack comes with three fruity flavors: orange, peach, and tropical. Each 12-ounce can contains 200 mg of caffeine, along with important vitamins like B12. Kirkland's exclusive energy drinks are also free of GMO ingredients, corn syrup, sugar, and artificial dyes. Sounds good to us!
Kirkland Signature Blueberry Sourdough Bread
We anticipate that Kirkland Signature's Blueberry Sourdough Bread will be whisked away from warehouse shelves in a hurry. This rustic sourdough is surprisingly versatile, at least according to shoppers who have already tried this 2026 newcomer. One Redditor claimed that Costco's unique loaf makes "the BEST French toast and really good grilled cheese sandwiches."