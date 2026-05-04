The 8 Best New Costco Kirkland Signature Items So Far In 2026

Big changes have come to Costco in 2026, from upgraded checkout tech to much-needed wage increases for staff. However, it's the store's high-value Kirkland Signature products that are the real draw, and what keep members coming back. Costco's house brand has a reputation for rivaling the quality of name-brand items, albeit at a more reasonable price. As such, new product launches are a big deal for Kirkland Signature fans, and 2026 has been an action-packed year at the warehouse retailer.

We wanted to get a read on the best Kirkland releases to hit Costco this year (so far), and our search uncovered lots of appealing products. Our selection includes hearty side dishes, rustic baked goods, sweet treats, easy ramen broth, quick dinners, and more. The more tempting the Kirkland item, the more likely it is to sell out, so these goodies might not be available at all warehouses. While Costco does offer same-day and 2-day delivery for select items, you may need to visit your local warehouse to pick up some of them in person.