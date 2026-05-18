The Beer-Loving American City With The Most Breweries

If you have a passion for pale ales, pilsners, porters, and lagers, nothing beats a Saturday afternoon throwing back brewskis at your local brewery. And, if you're a beer lover in the U.S. city that's home to the highest number of them, you can sip your way through a different taproom every weekend for two years before hitting the same spot twice. So, where is this hoppy heaven? That would be none other than Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago is known to serve some of the best beer the country has to offer (along with plenty of great food to go with it), thanks to a booming craft brewing scene that has developed over the past 15 years or so. A 2022 report by Smart Asset identified the Midwestern metropolis as having the most breweries of any U.S. city, with 103, while an article published in 2023 by Choose Chicago suggested the number was quite a bit higher at 160+. Either way, the Windy City's second nickname may as well be the Beer City.

Boozy history buffs may not be surprised by Chicago's enduring love of the fermented beverage — after all, residents once fought for their right to drink it. During the Lager Beer Riot of 1855, the city's first major civil disturbance, a group of German Chicagoans organized against a temperance-advocating, anti-immigrant group of politicians who sought to raise the price of liquor licenses and shutter taverns on Sundays. Needless to say, that policy wasn't around for long.