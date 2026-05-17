The Vintage Rum-Spiked Dessert Served On The Titanic Right Before It Sank

Even more than a century later, the story of the Titanic still fascinates people all across the globe. Once thought of as the peak of safe and luxurious travel, it sank to the bottom of the North Atlantic after hitting an iceberg, killing roughly two-thirds of the over 2,000 passengers and crew. Before the tragedy struck, first-class guests indulged in some of the era's best food and drink, prepared by highly-trained chefs. Among the last courses to grace their tables was a palate-cleansing dish that falls somewhere between a cocktail and a dessert, known as punch romaine.

Punch à la romaine (translated into English as "Roman punch") likely dates back to 17th-century Italian "limonadiers," who peddled lemonade and frozen concoctions on the streets of Paris. It became popular in the high-end meals of the early 20th century, thanks in part to a recipe by legendary chef Auguste Escoffier.

The dessert itself is prepared more like a cocktail than a sweet treat. Chef-mixologists add egg whites, rum, wine, and citrus juices to a cocktail shaker, sweetened with simple syrup, then shaken until frothy and strained over crushed ice. For an extra hint of luxury, the final product is topped with champagne.